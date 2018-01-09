Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Munchie Mon 10% off edibles
Topical Tues 10% off topicals
Vape Wed 10% off cartridges
Terp Thurs 10% off concentrates
Farmer Friday 10% off seeds and clones
Student Sat 10% off w/ student id
Senior Sun 10% off 55+