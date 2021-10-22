Seed is a new recreational cannabis in Boston's vibrant Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Located next door to Whole Foods in Hyde Square, Seed is a curated cannabis market devoted to creating a superior retail experience for any guests over 21 years of age, whether experts or new to cannabis. Seed has curated a wide variety of unique and innovative cannabis products from growers statewide to provide guests with all of their favorite brands in one place. All products sold at Seed pass Massachusetts’ stringent testing requirements to ensure safety and quality and are further curated to meet Seed’s own internal quality standards. Seed is co-located with the Core Social Justice Cannabis Museum, a first-of-its-kind platform that recognizes and memorializes the insane system of cannabis law in the United States. The current exhibition, American Warden, considers the concept of incarceration and gives voice to those whose lives were disrupted by the current inequitable system.