Great customer service from the bud tender. Javohn helped me with great and fast service
marmcfly
on June 1, 2019
super friendly, personable and informative. comfortable asking questions and she gave her honest opinion on all products i asked about. would definitely come back bc the product i got has been top notch!
Ezrawmade
on May 14, 2019
Seed and Smith has great service every time I come in and the quality of flowers is the best
PeachyYinka
on February 27, 2019
Great location!
Jessikad54
on December 29, 2018
DeAnn was amazing and helpful!!
Richardhin
on December 21, 2018
I've been on this earth for 60 years. I have never seen an employee get bullied and escorted out the building. Coming to find out all Janae did was put in her two weeks notice. I'll never shop here again! She's there BEST employee hands down. I'll spend my money somewhere else!!!