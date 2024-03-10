Semilla HRC Inc
dispensary

Semilla HRC Inc

Sun ValleyCalifornia
2271.6 miles away
1040 products | Last updated:

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

About this dispensary

Semilla HRC Inc

Semilla HRC, a Pre-Ico Dispensary. Serving the Community Since 2006. License# C12-0000250-LIC OTD-Prices-ALL TAXES included! Our Hours of Service are from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM We offer free delivery with a minimum of a $50 purchase(After Discounts) within a 13 mile radius Delivery open from 10:00AM - 9:00PM. Make sure to ask about our Daily and Upcoming DEALS whether you visit In-Store or shop with us Online (No Stacking Please). Some of our Deals include but are not limited to: - First Time Patients: 25% OFF Storewide - Early Birds: 20% OFF 6:00 AM - 10:00 AM Daily - Happy Hour: 15% OFF 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM - Manic Mondays: 25% OFF Store-Wide; Brand-Wide - Tank Tuesdays: 20% OFF Tanks, Carts, Pods & Disposables - Wax Wednesdays: 25% OFF on "Smoke Weed LA" Extracts/ and 20% OFF on All-Brand Extracts - Thirsty Thursdays: 20% OFF Drinks, Edibles & Tinctures - Infused Fridays: 20% OFF Infused Pre-Rolls and Infused-Flower - Weekend Specials: 20%OFF Purchases Over $100 - Multi-Brand PADs, BOGOs & Deals *** ASK ABOUT OUR LOYALTY POINTS PROGRAM *** Serving Medical & Recreational Medical: MUST HAVE ORIGINAL RECOMMENDATION AND A VALID CA ID Recreational: MUST BE 21 YEARS OLD (VALID CA ID) *EXCLUSIONS APPLY TO DISCOUNTS*

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
7648 Clyborne Avenue, Unit A, Sun Valley, CA
License C12-0000250-LIC
ATMCash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountDelivery

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
6am - 10pm
monday
6am - 10pm
tuesday
6am - 10pm
wednesday
6am - 10pm
thursday
6am - 10pm
friday
6am - 10pm
saturday
6am - 10pm

