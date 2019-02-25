PKSVito on July 26, 2019

It’s upstairs so if you can’t climb stairs go somewhere else. Atmosphere is laid back with a Zen feel but the menu and labels are like a Do-Jo/karate place. The flower is labeled by color belts to represent the potency I’m assuming. They seem to care to much about the image and not the product. I purchased some “high end” $50g concentrate and it was... ok at most. Worth the stop to try a new strain though if you are already in the area but wouldn’t travel out of the way.