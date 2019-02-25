Alsmoke420
great spot for high anxiety patients. very chill atmosphere
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
great spot for high anxiety patients. very chill atmosphere
Excellent place to buy 20% off for veterans here good deals
Great menu, great daily deals
It’s upstairs so if you can’t climb stairs go somewhere else. Atmosphere is laid back with a Zen feel but the menu and labels are like a Do-Jo/karate place. The flower is labeled by color belts to represent the potency I’m assuming. They seem to care to much about the image and not the product. I purchased some “high end” $50g concentrate and it was... ok at most. Worth the stop to try a new strain though if you are already in the area but wouldn’t travel out of the way.
We are sorry to hear that your experience with Sensi Sensei was unsatisfactory! We understand our stairs can be difficult for some, which is why we offer to bring the experience to you. Simply call ahead for curbside service, you don't even have to leave your car :). We have over 40 different extracts to choose from to ensure that everyone can find something that works for them. Please allow us to offer you 50% OFF your next extract purchase. We are sure there is something here you will LOVE! Hope to see you again soon!
Great place,friendly people,amazing products,will definitely be back
thanks so much! So glad you enjoyed the shop!
Great service and of course excellent cannabis, my weekly adventures
Glad we are part of your weekly adventures! Thanks for the review!
I love everything about this place. They have great product, solid advice and a super relaxed vibe. I literally want to swing in every time I drive by.
Thanks so much! Glad you dig the vibes. We wanted the place to feel as warm and welcoming as possible.
Awesome shop! Very welcoming, bud tender was friendly and the bud was great. Would recommend!
awww thanks so much!! :-)
Best shop I’ve been to. Jake, Ian and the ladies are always great to deal with. Place makes you want to sit and chat with the crew.
No, YOU'RE the Best!! lol Thanks so much dude!
A brief accent up stairs is all it takes to reach zen at Sensi Sensei. Sensei Ian will show you the ropes fast and you will leave having obtained enlightenment. If indica is your thing take advantage of the Yodas breath, stoned you will get.
Thanks so much! Glad you’re digging the Yodas Breath! 😊