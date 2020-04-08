266 products
Everyday Spring Specials
Valid 3/27/2020 – 6/21/2020
15% off for Early Birds 8am-9am 15% off the Dab of the Day $8.00 8th of the day +tax (1 / person) $60 for 4 Clones
OLCC Limits Apply - Can not stack with other discounts - While supplies last
Staff picks
$8.00 1/8th Of the Day
from Sensible Cannabis Company
17.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Quantum Kush
Strain
$9.6⅛ ounce
$9.6⅛ ounce
Dab of the Day
from Sensible Cannabis Company
65.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$28.561 gram
$28.561 gram
All Products
Animal Cookies
from Glory Daze Botanicals
14.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$4.81 gram
$4.81 gram
$15.6⅛ ounce
$28.8¼ ounce
$54½ ounce
$100.81 ounce
Cookies N' Cream
from Sugar Tree Farm
26.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$21.6⅛ ounce
$40.8¼ ounce
$80.4½ ounce
$151.21 ounce
Chocolate Hashberry
from Sugar Tree Farm
26.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$21.6⅛ ounce
$40.8¼ ounce
$80.4½ ounce
$151.21 ounce
Valley Vixen
from Dr. Jolly's
26.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Valley Vixen
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$45.6⅛ ounce
$85.2¼ ounce
$160.8½ ounce
$302.41 ounce
Frozen Lassi
from Gud Gardens
23.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Frozen Lassi
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$38.4⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$134.4½ ounce
$2521 ounce
Mint Chocolate Chip
from Midnight Farms Nursery
20.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Mint Chocolate Chip
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$38.4⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$134.4½ ounce
$2521 ounce
Mango Sapphire
from Sensible Cannabis Company
15.6%
THC
3.49%
CBD
Mango Sapphire
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$19.2⅛ ounce
$36¼ ounce
$67.2½ ounce
$1261 ounce
Purple Punch
from Sensible Cannabis Company
19.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$19.2⅛ ounce
$36¼ ounce
$67.2½ ounce
$1261 ounce
Purple Zookies
from Sensible Cannabis Company
23.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Zookies
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$19.2⅛ ounce
$36¼ ounce
$67.2½ ounce
$1261 ounce
Skywalker OG
from Sensible Cannabis Company
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Skywalker OG
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$19.2⅛ ounce
$36¼ ounce
$67.2½ ounce
$1261 ounce
Glue
from Dr. Jolly's
25.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Glue
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$45.6⅛ ounce
$85.2¼ ounce
$160.8½ ounce
$302.41 ounce
THC Bomb
from The Sweet Life
26.23%
THC
0%
CBD
THC Bomb
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$38.4⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$134.4½ ounce
$2521 ounce
Blueberry Diesel
from Puds Buds
25.04%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Diesel
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$38.4⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$134.4½ ounce
$2521 ounce
Sweet Diesel
from Puds Buds
23.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Sweet Diesel
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$38.4⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$134.4½ ounce
$2521 ounce
Kush Mints
from Meraki Gardens
31%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Kush Mints
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$45.6⅛ ounce
$85.2¼ ounce
$160.8½ ounce
$302.41 ounce
Sundae Driver #5
from Dr. Jolly's
22.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$45.6⅛ ounce
$85.2¼ ounce
$160.8½ ounce
$302.41 ounce
Disco Biscuits
from Meraki Gardens
28.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Disco Biscuits
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$38.4⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$134.4½ ounce
$2521 ounce
Whoa-Si-Whoa
from Dr. Jolly's
23.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Whoa-Si-Whoa
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$45.6⅛ ounce
$85.2¼ ounce
$160.8½ ounce
$302.41 ounce
Grateful Breath
from Meraki Gardens
27.6%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Grateful Breath
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$38.4⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$134.4½ ounce
$2521 ounce
Headbanger
from Oregrown
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Headbanger
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$38.4⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$134.4½ ounce
$2521 ounce
Blue Dream OG
from Sensible Cannabis Company
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream OG
Strain
$1261 ounce
$1261 ounce
Nightmare Cookies - LIVE RESIN
from Dr. Jolly's
25.56%
THC
45.76%
CBD
Nightmare Cookies
Strain
$421 gram
$421 gram
Sugar Cookies - SHATTER
from Dab Factory
57.07%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Sugar Cookies
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
BB Smash - BUBBLE HASH
from Happy Hippy Creations
51.5%
THC
0.99%
CBD
BB Smash
Strain
$16.81 gram
$16.81 gram
Hot Donna - SHATTER
from Dab Factory
60.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Hot Donna
Strain
$16.81 gram
$16.81 gram
Cookies & Cream - BUBBLE HASH
from Happy Hippy Creations
57.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$16.81 gram
$16.81 gram
Bubblegum - ROSIN
from Jam
64.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubble Gum
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
Sour Cherry Sherbert - ROSIN
from Queen B Labs
76%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Sour Cherry Sherbert
Strain
$601 gram
$601 gram
King Gelato - PULL N SNAP
from Sugar Tree Farm
67.9%
THC
0.24%
CBD
King Gelato
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
Thing #1 - LIVE RESIN
from Viola
68.2%
THC
3.4%
CBD
Thing #1
Strain
$31.21 gram
$31.21 gram
Banana Cookies - LIVE RESIN
from Viola
70.75%
THC
0.52%
CBD
Banana Cookies
Strain
$31.21 gram
$31.21 gram
Dosi-Pie - LIVE BUDDER
from Funk Extracts
66.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Dosi Pie
Strain
$361 gram
$361 gram
Dozizoz - LIVE TERP SUGGAH
from Funk Extracts
69.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Cherry Truffle - LIVE RESIN
from Viola
78.7%
THC
0.34%
CBD
Cherry Truffle
Strain
$31.21 gram
$31.21 gram
Banangie - LIVE TERP SUGGAH
from Funk Extracts
67%
THC
0%
CBD
Banangie
Strain
$33.61 gram
$33.61 gram
Gelato - SHATTER
from Dab Factory
56.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
Donkey Glue - SHATTER
from Emerald Extracts
73.1%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Donkey Glue
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Sativa Diva - SHATTER
from Emerald Extracts
72.5%
THC
4.6%
CBD
Sativa Diva
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
