falloutman on August 5, 2019

It was my second time coming to the shop first time was to pick up some clones which turned out to be the monsters of my garden :) ...this time I had sent a order in to pick up which was a blessing in disguise my seizures and strokes are a constant nuisance to be out in public with. having to put in an order and pick it up and be right out the store just as quick as coming in and back home made my experience very relaxing without worrying about having an episode waiting in the shop sensible cannabis company definitely has their patients in mind