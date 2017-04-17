SunniFlowerz10
4.8
10 reviews
Great store, awesome prices, friendly knowledgeable staff Highly recommend.
I love that every time I go in there I see the same people working, they get to know you and you get to know them. It's a nice clean shop.
Hi Cherilea! We love that you feel so welcome here(: Thank you for your review & we'll see you again soon!
What a great shop!! I was after oil and you guys definitely have a great selection 😃 prices were more than fair, I shall return
Thank you so much for your positivity! We're so glad you were able to find what you needed! Hope to see you in again soon!
I've always skipped this store due to it's pricey high end flower, but got off work wanted to buy some of another more expensive ounce, but lack of her customer service skills led me here. orange cookies is what we got and price was great.
We're so glad to hear that you were satisfied with your visit/purchase! Thanks for giving us a go, and hope to see you again soon!
Soooo stoked to see my old budtender Kyra ! I really missed her and just came in cause I moved to Medford. So happy to have my badass budtender back. Happy with my Sunday driver cart yummmmm
Thank you for your feedback! We're glad to have Kyra as well! See you soon!
If your looking for a consistent dispensary this is place. Menus are always updated with current flower and daily deals. And they always have a “gram of the day”. Not the ideal place to get bulk flower but still worth a stop. Jen and Forrest are definitely there best employees but they should share their customer service skills with there fellows.
Hey StonedVirgo, We are sorry that you could not find the specific deal you wanted. Though ur bulk flower selection is low, we have expanded our farm this year and will have even more new strains and great prices to come! We have a lot of new employees and have tried our best to teach quality customer service and knowledge of our products. Please come by again soon & thanks for the review!
Good to see the girls rocking the cannabis careers. Thank you Kira for the education and hook up on the bob sause. Super tasty and love that you where so informative.
Thank you for your feedback! Glad you were able to find a product that fit your needs! Come see us again soon!
It was my second time coming to the shop first time was to pick up some clones which turned out to be the monsters of my garden :) ...this time I had sent a order in to pick up which was a blessing in disguise my seizures and strokes are a constant nuisance to be out in public with. having to put in an order and pick it up and be right out the store just as quick as coming in and back home made my experience very relaxing without worrying about having an episode waiting in the shop sensible cannabis company definitely has their patients in mind
We're so glad to hear that we were able to cater to your needs! Please come see us again soon!
Looooove that they have pack of pre rolls the cute blonde was very helpful 🔥🙂
We are glad you loooove our products we are always trying to carry a wide selection. See you again soon :)
Great people so informative and helped me with all my questions. Thank you kyira your so educational
thank you welcome to the sensi Fam and we are all about education!