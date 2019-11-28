Follow
Serra - Belmont
971-544-7055
232 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 115
Show All 48
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$270
Deals
Give. Get. Feel. 30% off everything on your list at Serra.
Valid 11/27/2019 – 11/30/2019
From exclusive flower varieties and the latest in sophisticated smokeware, to the Serra Confections made with premier local ingredients like Stumptown Coffee, Woodblock Chocolate, and Tea Bar matcha, there's something for every feeling and friend.
Give. Get. Feel. 30% off everything on your list at Serra.
Valid 11/27/2019 – 11/30/2019
From exclusive flower varieties and the latest in sophisticated smokeware, to the Serra Confections made with premier local ingredients like Stumptown Coffee, Woodblock Chocolate, and Tea Bar matcha, there's something for every feeling and friend.
All Products
* PRICES LISTED DO NOT INCLUDE TAX *
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
'78 Llamas
from East Fork Cultivars
4.34%
THC
11.9%
CBD
'78 Llama
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
Astral Works
from Prūf Cultivar
5%
THC
8.08%
CBD
Astral Works
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Banana Bread
from Prūf Cultivar
18.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Banana Bread
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Beach Wedding #3
from Prūf Cultivar
28.9%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Beach Wedding # 3
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
Blackberry Octane #7
from Prūf Cultivar
28.5%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Blackberry Octane #7
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Blueberry Sorbet
from Prūf Cultivar
15.3%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Blueberry Sorbet
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
Chem Cookies
from Deschutes Growery
25.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Cookies
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Corazon
from Yerba Buena
0.51%
THC
12.15%
CBD
Corazon
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Dog Park #5
from Prūf Cultivar
25.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Dog Park #5
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
Future #1
from 7 Points Oregon
35.26%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Future
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
GMO Cookies
from The Heights Co.
29.63%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
Grandpa's Finest
from The Plant
27.35%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Grandpa's Finest
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Ice Cream Cake
from Gnome Grown Organics
19.56%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
Jet Fuel Acai #2
from Prūf Cultivar
20.5%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Jet Fuel Acai #2
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Juice Boxxx
from Fox Hollow Flora
23.46%
THC
0%
CBD
Juice Boxxx
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Layer Cake
from Ideal Farms
30.8%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Layer Cake
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
Marionberry Kush
from Phyre
17.14%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Marionberry Kush
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
Orange Apricot #3
from Prūf Cultivar
18%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Orange Apricot #3
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Papaya Sorbet #2
from Prūf Cultivar
21.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Papaya Sorbet #2
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
Peppermint Agave
from Prūf Cultivar
26.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Peppermint Agave
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Pineapple Express
from Yerba Buena
21.83%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Purple Punch
from Prūf Cultivar
15%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Samoas
from The Plant
21.09%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Samoas
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Sonic Screwdriver #2
from Prūf Cultivar
16.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sonic Screwdriver
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Sour Sage #11
from Gnome Grown Organics
21.42%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Sour Sage #11
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
Steel Bridge
from Prūf Cultivar
26.9%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Steel Bridge
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Telenovela
from Pilot Farm
4.89%
THC
10.06%
CBD
Telenovela
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
The Assist #1
from Prūf Cultivar
24.6%
THC
0.09%
CBD
The Assist #1
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Timberline Haze
from Prūf Cultivar
20.2%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Timberline Haze
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Tropicana Punch #2
from Prūf Cultivar
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicana Punch
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
Voyager 1
from 7 Points Oregon
25.97%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Voyager 1
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
VVS Chem
from Prūf Cultivar
28.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
VVS Chem
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
White Sumo #6
from Prūf Cultivar
28.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
White Sumo #6
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Wild Thai
from Phyre
18.74%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Wild Thailand
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
* PRICES LISTED DO NOT INCLUDE TAX *
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Echo - Nitro Live CBD Sap - Lemon Remedy
from Echo Electuary
18.1%
THC
52%
CBD
Lemon Remedy
Strain
$401 g
Echo - Nitro Live CBD Sap - Ringo's Gift 23:1
from Echo Electuary
2.5%
THC
58.3%
CBD
Ringo's Gift
Strain
$401 g
Echo - Nitro Live CBD Sauce - ACDC 24:1
from Echo Electuary
2.2%
THC
54.1%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$401 g
NU - RSO Phoenix Tears - 1:1
from Sweet Cannabis
279mg
THC
378mg
CBD
$401 g
123456