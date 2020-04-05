848 products
Snow Dream
from A Golden State
26.37%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$70⅛ oz
In-store only
The Queen 5:1
from Barley Hill Farms
2.86%
THC
14.41%
CBD
$35pack of 3.5
In-store only
Lemongrass
from Farmer and the Felon
17.39%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Lemongrass
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
GG#8
from Lowell Herb Co.
21%
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Creamsicle - Gold Gram
from Flow Kana
19.84%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Orange Creamsicle
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Double Dream - Eighth Jar
from BLOOM FARMS
26.64%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Lava Flower
from A Golden State
29.22%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$70⅛ oz
In-store only
Chocorilla - Eighth Jar
from BLOOM FARMS
21.79%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Dancing Sun 1:1
from Barley Hill Farms
9.81%
THC
8.6%
CBD
$35pack of 3.5
In-store only
Sour Strawberry - Gram
from Brother David's
22.91%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Mai Tai - SALE!
from Sessions Supply Co.
21.67%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mai Tai Cookies
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Lava Cake - SALE!
from Sessions Supply Co.
20.83%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Clementine
from 4Republic
14.2%
THC
___
CBD
$304 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Dream x Key Lime Pie
from 4Republic
16.14%
THC
___
CBD
$304 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Vanilla Frosting
from Farmer and the Felon
18.25%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Vanilla Frosting
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
805 Glue
from Pacific Stone
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Crystal Hope 1:1
from Flow Kana
10.46%
THC
7.71%
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Banana
from Lowell Herb Co.
26%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
The Gossip
from Lowell Herb Co.
29%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
OG Kush - Eighth Jar
from Humboldt Brothers
20.3%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Acapulco Gold
from Henry's Original
19.55%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Haze - Eighth Jar
from BLOOM FARMS
24.17%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Blueberry Haze
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Coast 2:1
from Henry's Original
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Jack
from Henry's Original
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Tahoe Glue - Eighth Jar
from BLOOM FARMS
20.25%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Jam - Gold Eighth
from Flow Kana
16.54%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Burmese - SALE!
from Island
17.59%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Urkle Wreck
from Lowell Herb Co.
17%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Green Zinger
from Fun Uncle
19.06%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Kings Breath
from BLOOM FARMS
24.81%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Humboldt Brothers
19.8%
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
PR OG
from Pacific Stone
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Banjo
from Pacific Stone
___
THC
0%
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Gushers - SALE!
from Sessions Supply Co.
20.66%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Gushers
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Ghost OG
from Lowell Herb Co.
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Balanced 1:1 (CBD:THC) Cannabis Oil - Applicator
from CBD Alive
308.26mg
THC
302.72mg
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Professor Chaos Live Resin Diamonds - SALE! - Full Gram
from Eel River Organics
69.9%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Professor Chaos
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Field Live Resin Badder Kosher Kush 1.0 g
from F/ELD EXTRACTS
70.74%
THC
0.13%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Field Live Resin Gorilla Glue 1.0 g
from F/ELD EXTRACTS
59.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
GG#4
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Field Rosin Badder Golden State Banana 1.0 g
from F/ELD EXTRACTS
72%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Golden State Banana
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
