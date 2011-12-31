Tsa67 on March 9, 2019

WOW! I love this place! I haven’t been coming here for very long but every time so far it’s been great! The other day I had a problem with my purchase and brought it back to see what could be done and was treated with respect and kindness something very valuable in this day and age. Sespe, went way above my expectations and rectified the problem. Nice to know people still care about others! Thank you for raising the bar!