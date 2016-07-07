GrandamaGotSauce on May 18, 2017

After researching multiple medical shops in Pueblo today was the BIG day!!! i got my medical card. I choose to shop with "Seven one Nine" upon arriving I was very nervous & anxious needing to use the restroom as an older customer restroom access ability is a MUST!! Although I must say Steve & Mo run a very nice establishment. friendly staff. House strain Gorilla Glue #4 was my strain of choice very tasty & relaxing high. For $150 an ounce i was very impressed. My reviews are something I enjoy doing an I look forward to being an honest consumer. As of now "Seven One Nine" is #1 in my opinion more reviews in the next few months we will see if that changes.THANKS TO THE LADIES AT 719 FOR A GREAT FIRST TIME EXPERIENCE! Peace+Love -GrandmaGotSauce