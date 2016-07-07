SgtStedenko
Skie was my tender! She kicks ass and takes names! Will work through all your questions and needs! Will be back!!
They have good quality bud and the staff is always super friendly and I love the urban atmosphere!
Warm and welcoming. People are knowledgable.
I recently moved to Pueblo and I was checking out dispensaries in town. So I stopped in and was very impressed. The staff was great. Very clean inside and outside. Made a great first impression with me and I will definitely be coming back in the near future. I recommend the Pre 98 Bubba Kush!
Went in for my first time the other day needless to say I will definitely be back this is my new favorite spot in town these ladies are awesome here. one of the reasons for my return.
we were there for the grand opening and they a bunch of giveaways. there selection was a little small but of good. quality.
we are rec customer and my husband loved how the bud tender was all ears and he was treated like a patient instead of a customer. the service was great and the bud takes me back in time to a happy era of time of my childhood. for the first time in a long time my husband was able to smoke a full sativa and not have stage five panic attack. this will be our shop for now on.
Great location , its the only one i use got the best product in town.
After researching multiple medical shops in Pueblo today was the BIG day!!! i got my medical card. I choose to shop with "Seven one Nine" upon arriving I was very nervous & anxious needing to use the restroom as an older customer restroom access ability is a MUST!! Although I must say Steve & Mo run a very nice establishment. friendly staff. House strain Gorilla Glue #4 was my strain of choice very tasty & relaxing high. For $150 an ounce i was very impressed. My reviews are something I enjoy doing an I look forward to being an honest consumer. As of now "Seven One Nine" is #1 in my opinion more reviews in the next few months we will see if that changes.THANKS TO THE LADIES AT 719 FOR A GREAT FIRST TIME EXPERIENCE! Peace+Love -GrandmaGotSauce
great people, great oil for us sick folks. great local grown bud.