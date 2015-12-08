Prince_Cobalt
This location is very nice and very clean and the customer service is amazing
Thank you so much for your feedback. We're so thrilled to hear this and look forward to welcoming you back to MedMen soon.
4.7
10 reviews
I bounced around from dispo to dispo and ended up at 7pt. Powered by MedMen. This place is about an hour drive from where I stay, and still chose to stay here, even though my area is SURROUNDED by great dispensaries. There is a reason for this. This place literally exceeds expectations on every level. PRODUCT: They STAY with the exclusives. This place literally has the largest selection I have encountered. They carry everything from all the cultivators. And if you’re looking for top shelf, this is the place to get it, and often! They get drops on a weekly basis... SERVICE: The staff here is so helpful and I can’t stress that enough. If it’s great service and attention you’re after, then again, this is the place to go. You truly feel like it’s a personal experience when shopping here as they cater to all your needs. One particular person to watch for if you’re here is Yajaira! Suuuuuper helpful here and an asset to the establishment. She has literally been there for me week after week since the day I joined the dispensary. I’m sure I am not the only person that feels this way, she’s extremely attentive. The whole team really is great. Paul, Mark, Andy, Omar, Arsenio, etc. the list goes on...
Thank you so much for your feedback. We're so thrilled to hear this and look forward to welcoming you back to MedMen soon.
Bud-tenders Knowledge and Hospitality
Thank you so much for your feedback. We're so thrilled to hear this and look forward to welcoming you back to MedMen soon.
Spice up your daily specials .....
Thanks for your feedback! Our goal is to bring you the best products and specials every visit. We look forward to seeing you again soon.
best store
We're thrilled to hear this! Thank you.
Awesome! MedMen blows their competition away! Unbelievably large selection in many different product categories. Totally customer focused, they know what they are doing and make other dispensaries look like amateurs.
Thank you so much for your feedback. We're so thrilled to hear this and look forward to welcoming you back to MedMen soon.
Very helpful and friendly staff with a great selection. Always a great experience at Medmen
We're so thrilled to hear this and look forward to seeing you at MedMen again soon.
I am really happy with this place and the great staff. They are good people who are invested in the medicine and helping people out.
Thank you for your kind words! We're so thrilled to hear this and look forward to seeing you again at MedMen soon.
Such a hidden gem! Everyone was so friendly and helpful, and the products available met my needs very well. Glad I chose this place as my dispensary! Will definitely be back soon.
Thank you for your positive review. We're so thrilled to hear about your great experience with us and look forward to welcoming you back to MedMen again soon.
Amazing selection— biggest menu of any dispo I checked within 10 miles. The budtenders are very pleasant, knowledgeable about the products they carry, and while they do have that “trained in customer service “ vibe to them, which some with an anti Corporate Weed ethos might object to, they also are professional and polite and smiling. (Which I personally prefer to a “why are you screwing with my dab high with your stupid questions about fibromyalgia?” snarl. Or of course it could be that I am in Illinois now rather than LA. Midwesterns are nice. :) Anyway, Lauren—I think—made some excellent suggestions my first time that I would not have necessarily chosen myself but immediately made my top 10. So, Very attractive, comfy couches, and the house magazine is actually quite readable. Also from the outside it’s very discreet. It could be an upscale yoga studio/day spa. Fits the location (downtown Oak Park) as well as the MedMen aesthetic. Prices are not low, but not the absolute highest I’ve seen in Chicagoland, and they have daily deals and a loyalty program and veterans discount that helps. Also a nice selection of flower by the g and prerolls and disposable pens—you can walk in with $20-$25 and walk out with something very elevating. I personally like to try small amounts of a new strain, which all of the local ones are to me—Is I-95 sticky as tar? Shawnee Hills a revered landrace from Southern IL? Can you argue with Dawgma? Nice to have the option to find out if I like them before I plunk down for an eighth. Oh, yes, and it’s about half a mile from my apartment. YMMV on that. 😁
Thank you so much for the kind review! We're thrilled to hear abut your positive experience with us and look forward to seeing you again soon.