MadKing360 on October 31, 2019

I bounced around from dispo to dispo and ended up at 7pt. Powered by MedMen. This place is about an hour drive from where I stay, and still chose to stay here, even though my area is SURROUNDED by great dispensaries. There is a reason for this. This place literally exceeds expectations on every level. PRODUCT: They STAY with the exclusives. This place literally has the largest selection I have encountered. They carry everything from all the cultivators. And if you’re looking for top shelf, this is the place to get it, and often! They get drops on a weekly basis... SERVICE: The staff here is so helpful and I can’t stress that enough. If it’s great service and attention you’re after, then again, this is the place to go. You truly feel like it’s a personal experience when shopping here as they cater to all your needs. One particular person to watch for if you’re here is Yajaira! Suuuuuper helpful here and an asset to the establishment. She has literally been there for me week after week since the day I joined the dispensary. I’m sure I am not the only person that feels this way, she’s extremely attentive. The whole team really is great. Paul, Mark, Andy, Omar, Arsenio, etc. the list goes on...