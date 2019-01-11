All Grams in stock are $12 from 7AM - 9AM Everyday
Thursday - Saturday Midnight - 7AM get 4 pre-rolls for $25
Are you a Nevada local with a valid Nevada ID? Come shop Sunday-Wednesday and save 15% on your purchase. Shango Easy flower, special price flower, & pre-rolls not included.
Every Monday at Shango Las Vegas, Buy any 2 Grams and Get a Pre-roll for only a penny! • • • • ALL DAY! EVERY MONDAY! • • •
MIX AND MATCH ANY 3 EXTRACTS FOR ONLY $99* • • • ALL DAY! EVERY TUESDAY! • • •
Is it your birthday? Come in and save %15 off your purchase. Shango Easy Flower, special price flower, & pre-rolls not included.
When you buy any variation equaling an OZ save $75 off your purchase! All Day Everyday
Shango Easy now comes in EIGHTHS for only $39+tax & QUARTERS for $74+tax! Select strains while supplies last. Please see budtenders for details. Shango Easy is the same Premium Cannabis you know and love. We are just now offering the smaller buds at a reduced price. That Easy. Easy to Afford, Easy Share, Easy to Love. Shango Easy
Seniors receive 15% OFF all items! For all customers 60+ with valid ID. Ask your budtender for more details!
Come on in the whole month of November for some Autumn Awesomeness! Eighths for $40(select strains), Halves for $145(select strains), and buy any 2 Shango vape tanks get a FREE Shango battery!