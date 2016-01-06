Jeckel2k1
Good, fresh products with knowledgeable and friendly staff!
We appreciate the review, Jeckel2k1. See you soon!
4.5
10 reviews
Faye and Alexander were awesome! They took the time to answer all of my questions and made suggestions for what I needed.
Thanks for the wonderful review, Norsten. We'll make sure to pass your kind words along to Alex and Faye. Hope to see you soon!
Where is Shamika? She brought so much happiness into Shango.
Thanks for the review, Darrell23. We miss her too, but wish her the best in all her new life endeavors!
I bought some flowers and when I got home you can tell the labels were removed and replaced with different ones. This is a little suspicious, I don't like the fact that my stuff was tampered with. Flower products are not sealed 🤔
Apologies for any confusion, Laze78. Per state regulation we have to follow certain product labeling guidelines and there are sometimes errors we correct as soon as we notice. If you have any further concerns, please feel free to give us a call or email us at infolv@goshango.com. We hope to hear from you.
Best customer service! Mary helped me. She was so nice. And the product is great!
We appreciate the review, Andsley. We'll make sure to pass along the kind regards. See you soon!
Merrie W. Is amazing. I had no idea what I needed and she was very knowledgable and extremely helpful. I bought more then I expected and am extactic. I will be back to see her the next time I need anything. Thank you Merrie.
Merrie can't wait to see you again, Wonderwomen1129. See you soon!
Merrie W was knowledgeable, helpful and very personable! I was unsure on which product would be most helpful for me and she was great at explaining different aspects so that I could make an informed decision for my purchase! Thank you Shango for hiring such wonderful and helpful employees!
We agree, Gummygirl6! Merrie has a wonderful personality that puts a smile on everyone's face! She can't wait to see you again!
Excellent pricing and strains, great and quick service, atmosphere wise, being from Texas and having been to 7 dispensaries here in Nevada prior, security there is a tad edgy feeling and they have a very hard on no phone policy and actively monitor you while waiting for check out. Other places were a good bit better with not only personal space but with making sure to notify you upon checking in to put it in your pocket or just no calls or photos/video and free wifi. Hands down though, one of their strains had me laughing for absolutely no reason for a good 45 minutes before the headache and munch began. Grandpas Breath 👍😏
We appreciate the kind compliments, TXdaddydirt830! We couldn't do it without the support of our wonderful guests! Grandpa's breath is one of our many guest favorites. See you soon!
It was my first time in a dispensary and Merrie W helped me SO MUCH. I was sort of nervous and intimidated at first but she was just so friendly and knowledgeable about the strains and different products she put me right at ease. Thank you Merrie!
Thanks for the review, Growife82. We're glad Merrie made you feel right at home. Hope you to see you soon!
Merrie Wilson was the most helpful person I could have asked for!! She pointed me in the right direction for my Anxiety and Insomnia, and she definitely knows her stuff!!!! I'll definitely be back.
We appreciate the kind words, CollectedRose. We'll pass along your great review to Merrie. See you soon!