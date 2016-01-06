TXdaddydirt830 on June 29, 2019

Excellent pricing and strains, great and quick service, atmosphere wise, being from Texas and having been to 7 dispensaries here in Nevada prior, security there is a tad edgy feeling and they have a very hard on no phone policy and actively monitor you while waiting for check out. Other places were a good bit better with not only personal space but with making sure to notify you upon checking in to put it in your pocket or just no calls or photos/video and free wifi. Hands down though, one of their strains had me laughing for absolutely no reason for a good 45 minutes before the headache and munch began. Grandpas Breath 👍😏