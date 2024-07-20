dispensary
Medical & Recreational
Shangri-La - Springfield
Springfield, IL
About this dispensary
Shangri-La - Springfield
Welcome to Shangri-La! Whether you're new to cannabis or a seasoned enthusiast, our inviting and educational environment is designed just for you. Our compassionate and knowledgeable staff are here to guide you through our diverse selection of premium products. From flowers to edibles, find everything you need to enhance your well-being and elevate your experiences. Visit us and discover your own personal cannabis paradise at Shangri-La.
3128 S. Dirksen Pkwy, Springfield, IL
License 284000220
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
8am - 9pm
monday
8am - 9pm
tuesday
8am - 9pm
wednesday
8am - 9pm
thursday
8am - 9pm
friday
8am - 9pm
saturday
8am - 9pm
