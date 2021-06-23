Based between Martinez and Pleasant Hill Shoot the Moon is a truly locally owned and operated Cannabis delivery business. Expect amazing customer service, speedy delivery and online payment processing as well as a competitive menu with rotating daily deals. Don't settle for some out of town delivery with product that has been sitting in the trunk of a car all day, at Shoot the Moon all products are stored in a climate controlled facility until it is time for delivery, Delivery times are about 30 min to an hour. Currently we serve a large part of Contra COSTA County with speedy service times. Currently our delivery map includes Concord, Martinez, Pleasant Hill, Walnut Creek, Lafayette, Orinda, San Ramon and more. Our website has a map that shows the areas we deliver to, if you do not see your town or city let us know and we will see what we can do to serve your communities Cannabis needs. One of the main sources of pride we have at Shoot the Moon is maintaining a sensible but classy menu of products that are of the highest quality at each price point. Some of the brands we carry are Claybourne, Sherbinsky, Wonderbrett, Fire AF, Vet Cbd, Papa And Barkley, Kiva, Lithouse and Legion of Bloom plus many more brands that create exemplary products. If there is a brand or strain you would like us to carry let us know and we will make an effort to provide it.