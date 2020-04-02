213 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 94
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$75
Deals
Preroll Deal
Buy any 3 pre-rolls and get $3 off!
Preroll Deal
Buy any 3 pre-rolls and get $3 off!
All Products
Chem Cage 3.5g (NLVO)
from Unknown Brand
20.85%
THC
___
CBD
$24⅛ oz
In-store only
$25 Chem Dawg #4 3.5g (SWC)
from Unknown Brand
14.84%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Chem Dawg
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
$55 Citral Glue 7g (SWC)
from Unknown Brand
25.87%
THC
___
CBD
$55¼ oz
In-store only
$8 Chem Dawg #4 1g (SWC)
from Unknown Brand
14.84%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Chem Dawg
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
DawgMo Cookies 1g (Verano)
from Unknown Brand
26.79%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
DawgMo Cookies 3.5g (Verano)
from Unknown Brand
26.79%
THC
___
CBD
$44⅛ oz
In-store only
Do Si Dos 3.5g (Gold Leaf)
from Unknown Brand
21.11%
THC
___
CBD
$34⅛ oz
In-store only
Starberry 3.5g (flowerone)
from Unknown Brand
21.66%
THC
___
CBD
$24⅛ oz
In-store only
Weed Brothers OG 1g (flowerone)
from Unknown Brand
20.66%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
In-store only
Weed Brothers OG 3.5g (flowerone)
from Unknown Brand
20.66%
THC
___
CBD
$24⅛ oz
In-store only
Cinex 7g (NLVO)
from Unknown Brand
19.88%
THC
___
CBD
$44¼ oz
In-store only
Do Si Do 1g (flowerone)
from Unknown Brand
18.25%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
In-store only
Platinum GSC 1g (flowerone)
from Unknown Brand
21.09%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
In-store only
Pre-Soviet Tahoe 1g (flowerone)
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Pre-Soviet Tahoe
Strain
$71 g
In-store only
Cherry Death Star 1g (NLVO)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
0.08%
CBD
$71 g
In-store only
Promo A-Dub 1g (Shango)
from Unknown Brand
26.31%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Promo A-Dub 3.5g (Shango)
from Unknown Brand
27.28%
THC
___
CBD
$37⅛ oz
In-store only
Alien OG 3.5g (NLVO)
from Unknown Brand
25.38%
THC
___
CBD
$24⅛ oz
In-store only
$8 Caramel Candy Kush 1g (SWC)
from Unknown Brand
14.77%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Banana Punch 1g (Gold Leaf)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Chem Cage 1g (NLVO)
from Unknown Brand
23.92%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
In-store only
Cement Shoes 1g (Gold Leaf)
from Unknown Brand
25.84%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Do Si Dos 1g (Gold Leaf)
from Unknown Brand
21.11%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Deadhead OG 1g (NLVO)
from Unknown Brand
19.5%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
In-store only
Crazy Glue 1g (Gold Leaf)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake 3.5g (NLVO)
from Unknown Brand
26.1%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Alien OG
Strain
$24⅛ oz
In-store only
Pre-Soviet Tahoe 3.5g (NLVO)
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
___
CBD
$24⅛ oz
In-store only
Memory Loss 1g (Shango)
from Unknown Brand
26.24%
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
In-store only
Acapulco Gold Shake 14g (SWC)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ oz
In-store only
Caramel Candy Kush 1g (SWC)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Nerds 3.5g (SWC)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Sticky B 3.5g (Shango)
from Unknown Brand
25.51%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Key Lime Pie 1g (BAM)
from Unknown Brand
19.7%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Key Lime Pie 3.5g (BAM)
from Unknown Brand
19.7%
THC
___
CBD
$34⅛ oz
In-store only
Alien Banana Candy 3.5g (SHANGO)
from Unknown Brand
26.26%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Inzane 3.5g (Shango)
from Unknown Brand
26.13%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Banana 3.5g (House of Herb)
from Unknown Brand
29%
THC
___
CBD
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
OG Pebbles 1g (MPX)
from Unknown Brand
21.55%
THC
0.11%
CBD
OG Pebbles
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Sunny D 1g (VNO)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
24K Gold 1g (BHB) (ET)
from Unknown Brand
27.24%
THC
0.07%
CBD
24k Gold
Strain
$0.11 g
In-store only
123456