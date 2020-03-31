Silver Stem Fine Cannabis | Nederland Boulder Area
337 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 27
Show All 43
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$280
Deals
Cyber Tuesday Every Week - 10% OFF your Online Order
Valid 7/8/2018 – 1/1/2021
Get a 10% discount every Tuesday on your entire online purchase. https://silverstemcannabis.com/specials/order-now
Cyber Tuesday Every Week - 10% OFF your Online Order
Valid 7/8/2018 – 1/1/2021
Get a 10% discount every Tuesday on your entire online purchase. https://silverstemcannabis.com/specials/order-now
All Products
Snurkle Preroll | Sativa-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1791 ounce
Silver OG Preroll | Indica
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$63¼ ounce
$112½ ounce
$1961 ounce
Dutch Treat Haze Preroll | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$63¼ ounce
$112½ ounce
Stardust Funk Preroll | Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$63¼ ounce
$112½ ounce
$1961 ounce
Deep Chunk | Indica-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1791 ounce
Silver OG | Indica
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2191 ounce
True OG | Indica
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1791 ounce
Glue | Indica
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2191 ounce
Screaming OG | Indica
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2191 ounce
Dutch Treat Haze | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2191 ounce
Sour Kush | Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2191 ounce
OG Kush | Indica-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2191 ounce
Lemon Skunk | Sativa-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1791 ounce
Sour Kush Preroll | Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$63¼ ounce
$112½ ounce
OG Kush Preroll | Indica-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$63¼ ounce
$112½ ounce
$1961 ounce
Blue Dream Preroll | Indica-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$49¼ ounce
$84½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Incredible Power CBD 1:1 Preroll | Indica-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$49¼ ounce
$84½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Glue Preroll | Indica
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$63¼ ounce
$112½ ounce
$1961 ounce
Zkittlez Preroll | Indica-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$63¼ ounce
$112½ ounce
$1961 ounce
True OG Preroll | Indica
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$49¼ ounce
$84½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Lemon Cap Preroll | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$63¼ ounce
$112½ ounce
$1961 ounce
Snowcone Preroll | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$63¼ ounce
$112½ ounce
$1961 ounce
Treasure Island CBD | Sativa-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$25¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$791 ounce
Matanuska Thunder Fuck Preroll | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$49¼ ounce
$84½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Incredible Power CBD 1:1 | Indica-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1791 ounce
Stardust Funk | Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1301 ounce
Incredible Power CBD 1:1 Shake | Indica-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
Lemon Skunk Preroll | Sativa-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$49¼ ounce
$84½ ounce
Lemon Skunk Flower Preroll | Sativa-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$63¼ ounce
$112½ ounce
Snowcap Preroll | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$35¼ ounce
$56½ ounce
$841 ounce
Mimosa | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2191 ounce
Lemon Cap | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2191 ounce
Blue Dream | Indica-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1791 ounce
Cotton Kandy Kush | Sativa-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2191 ounce
Snowcap | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1791 ounce
Chocolope Shake | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$12⅛ ounce
$12⅛ ounce
$25¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$791 ounce
Stardust Funk Shake | Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$12⅛ ounce
$12⅛ ounce
$25¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$791 ounce
Snowcap Shake | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$12⅛ ounce
$12⅛ ounce
$25¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$791 ounce
True OG Shake | Indica
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$12⅛ ounce
$12⅛ ounce
$25¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$791 ounce
Blue Dream Shake | Indica-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$12⅛ ounce
$12⅛ ounce
$25¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$791 ounce
12345 ... 9