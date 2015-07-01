Lilacr0se
Helpful, friendly and good selection. Very welcoming❤
4.6
10 reviews
Great atmosphere, helpful knowledgeable staff
Thank you!
Awesome ,attentive bud tenders, chill atmosphere and plis they are super educated on everything they carry.
Thank you for the kind words about our team! And hope to see you again
They were super excellent, knowledgeable, and fast! Asked a lot of questions that they were happy to answer.
We are always happy to help! Thank you for taking the time to reviews us.
Was helped by an incredibly attentive and sweet woman who was able to recommend products that worked PERFECTLY for my purpose.
We are happy to help! Thank you for taking the time to review us.
I just needed to drop an update to my Silver Stem Review. I went back yesterday and just have to tip my hat to them. The overall experience was just first class. The girl helping me was not only incredibly beautiful but, very friendly, polite, and incredible knowledge! As far as the bud - her recommendation was excellent (I like productive weeds and just finished writing a dank cover letter) which I may leave a strain review on. The bud itself, excellent effect and quality. Medium high grade - for seeming soil and naturally grown this is really high grade stuff. My only recommendation would be for them to monitor the humidity a bit better, the bud felt a bit dry, good for storage, but for use I prefer to re-hydrate slightly. The dryness was not significant though so only slight change. Overall the experience was incredible and this place and especially the rep helping me deserve high remarks.
Thank you for the detailed review! It made our day! We will take the things you mentioned under consideration.
We love Silverstem the tender and helpers they are helpful and knowledgable and care about their jobs andhelping others. It is always more expensive on the mt but they have a loyalty program and are convienant when up on the mt to come hike or explore the beauty. Please always be safe up here and listen to fire warnings and follow and pick up your trash.
Thank you for your review and wise words about the mountains. Look forward to seeing you again!
Cool spot in a cool town. My tender seemed a bit annoyed to help me. The other bud tender helping the other customer seemed really nice. I picked up a couple pre-rolls and a bubble blunt, but was looking to spend much more, but I just took a taste and left. I’ll be in town again soon and will give it another try.
Did it happen on the day of your review? We apologize if anything seemed off. Our staff is extremely friendly and helpful but we will look into it. Hope to see you again and thank you for posting your review.
Friendly staff, fun environment and easily the best dispensary in Nederland.
Always happy to see you with us and thanks for taking the time to reviews us here on Leafly!
Attentive and kind staff. Knowledgeable and always helpful. Enjoyed the product
We are delighted to hear that! Thank you so much for the review.