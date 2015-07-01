thepwnshop on August 12, 2018

I just needed to drop an update to my Silver Stem Review. I went back yesterday and just have to tip my hat to them. The overall experience was just first class. The girl helping me was not only incredibly beautiful but, very friendly, polite, and incredible knowledge! As far as the bud - her recommendation was excellent (I like productive weeds and just finished writing a dank cover letter) which I may leave a strain review on. The bud itself, excellent effect and quality. Medium high grade - for seeming soil and naturally grown this is really high grade stuff. My only recommendation would be for them to monitor the humidity a bit better, the bud felt a bit dry, good for storage, but for use I prefer to re-hydrate slightly. The dryness was not significant though so only slight change. Overall the experience was incredible and this place and especially the rep helping me deserve high remarks.