Deals
Available today
Promotions
Enjoy a special price on all Silver Stem quarter ounces.
Rec only. Valid August 8-18 https://silverstemcannabis.com/specials/quarter-special-bonnie-brae
Mix n match every day - extracts, vapes, edibles, topicals.
Rec & Med https://silverstemcannabis.com/specials/buy-3-get-1 Excludes all products by AO Extracts, El Sol Labs and X-Vapes. Unlimited use of the promo, i.e. you can buy 6 products from the category on special and get 2 more for a penny each. Can not be combined with other specials. https://bit.ly/3YXlr7z
Enjoy a special price on half ounces and ounces of select strains
Med & Rec. While supplies last. See strains on special on our website - Rec https://bit.ly/3JyKQO6 & Med https://bit.ly/3Jz57TN
Get a 5-pack of Half Gram Prerolls for just $15
Valid while supplies last. https://bit.ly/3TM266n
Join our Fine Cannabis Strain Tour Try 15 select strains, enjoy the variety of effects and flavors, and get a penny ounce of any Silver Stem flower! To participate and receive the ultimate prize, visit any of our Colorado dispensaries, get a punch card from your budtender, and complete it.
Strains and other details on the site. One card per customer. Rec & Med. Silver Stem is not responsible for lost or damaged cards - accrued punches will be null and void.
Download the Silver Stem Mobile App now, and get a Sign Up discount of 15% on your entire purchase Conditions and Restrictions
Click for more details and to download the app https://bit.ly/3lnfn9g
Enjoy Special Tier pricing on select strains: FLOWER 1g - $10 1/8 - $25 1/4 - $45 1/2 - $85 OZ - $155 PREROLLS The more you buy, the cheaper the price of each preroll. 1 - $7 7 - $40 14 - $70 28 - $120
See strains on special and more details - REC bit.ly/3WVnqrm MED bit.ly/379aEhW
Our mission is to provide you with a safe and efficient alternative to pharmaceuticals. We want to honor every American who served their country with easy access to cannabis by providing a permanent discount of 10% on entire order. Any time, any day.
Valid with a veteran's or military ID. https://bit.ly/3WW7KoB
We offer everyone over 60 a 10% discount on all purchases.
Rec & Med.
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.