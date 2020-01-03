181 products
Celebration Sunday
Valid 3/1/2020 – 5/1/2020
- 15% Off For Seniors (60+) and Veterans - $30 Gold Shelf 1/8, $60 Gold Shelf 1/4, $114 Gold Shelf 1/2, $216 Gold Shelf Oz.
*Cannot be combined with other specials or offers*
Staff picks
Happy Cabbage - Emerald Daiquiri, Flash Cured Rosin Cart., 5g
from Happy Cabbage Farms
71.25%
THC
0.61%
CBD
Emerald Daiquiri
Strain
$47Med
$47Med
$56.4Rec
Crop Circle - Chocolate Truffles
from Crop Circle Chocolate
48mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Papaya
Strain
$16.5Med
$16.5Med
$19.8Rec
All Products
Private Reserve - Blueberry Cookies
from Private Reserve Cannabis (Oregon)
22.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$136½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Private Reserve - Mangolicious
from Private Reserve Cannabis (Oregon)
25.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Mangolicious
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$136½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Gardener's - Cxndylxnd x Animal Cookies
from Gardeners
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$19.2⅛ ounce
$38.4¼ ounce
$72½ ounce
$1381 ounce
Cherry Pie
from Hoodview Cannabis
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$19.2⅛ ounce
$38.4¼ ounce
$72½ ounce
$1381 ounce
Phyre - Phyre Meringue
from Phyre
23.49%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Phyre - Tropic Snow
from Phyre
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropic Snow
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
PDX Organics - Tropicana Cookies
from PDX Organics
20%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Gardeners - Cougar Country
from Gardeners
19%
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$19.2⅛ ounce
$38.4¼ ounce
$72½ ounce
$1381 ounce
Gelato Pre-Packed 1/8
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
Private Reserve - Vanilla Frosting
from Private Reserve Cannabis
24%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Gardeners - Dosido #55
from Gardeners
20%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Private Reserve - Gelato
from Private Reserve Cannabis
16%
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$19.2⅛ ounce
$38.4¼ ounce
$72½ ounce
$1381 ounce
Phyre - Maui Bubble Gift
from Phyre
9.05%
THC
13.29%
CBD
Maui Bubble Gift
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Phyre - Platinum Animal Cookies
from Phyre
23%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Phyre - Guavas N' Cream
from Phyre
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Guavas N' Cream
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
PDX Organics - Mimosa
from PDX Organics
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Zeta 7 - The White
from Zeta 7
30%
THC
0%
CBD
The White
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Phyre - Enso 1/4 Pre-Pack
from Phyre
19.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Enso
Strain
$30¼ ounce
$30¼ ounce
Phyre - Paradise Pre-Packed 1/8 & 1/4
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
$30¼ ounce
Budget - Super Lemon OG Pre-Packed 1/8
from Budget
15%
THC
___
CBD
$10⅛ ounce
$10⅛ ounce
Budget - Pretty Wicked Ounce
from Budget
21%
THC
___
CBD
$1001 ounce
$1001 ounce
Zeta 7 - Wifi OG
from Zeta 7
27%
THC
0%
CBD
White Fire OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Phyre - Wild Thai
from Phyre
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Wild Thai
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Budget - Mr. Nice
from Budget
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Mr. Nice
Strain
$601 ounce
$601 ounce
Grateful Greenery - Golden Goat
from Grateful Greenery
22%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Budget - Second Sight 1/2 Oz.
from Budget
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Second Sight
Strain
$36½ ounce
$36½ ounce
Budget - Purple Napal
from Budget
15.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Nepal
Strain
$751 ounce
$751 ounce
*Tax Included in all Pricing
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Phyre - Phyre Remedy CBD
from Phyre
5.68%
THC
8.93%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$19.2⅛ ounce
$38.4¼ ounce
$72½ ounce
$1381 ounce
Phyre - Enso
from Phyre
19.71%
THC
0.06%
CBD
The One
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Phyre - Marionberry Kush
from Phyre
16.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Marionberry Kush
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
HUSH - Shatter, 1g
from HUSH
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
FFE - RSO Full Spectrum Cannabis Extracts Sosa
from Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX
___
THC
___
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
Dirty Arm Farm - Haters Tears, Ice Cream Cake, 1g
from Dirty Arm Farm
72.7%
THC
___
CBD
$481 gram
$481 gram
Jet Fuel Shatter
from HUSH
75.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
White Label Extracts - Blueb3rry Cooks Live Resin Diamonds, 1g
from White Label Extracts
62.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$481 gram
$481 gram
White Label Extracts - Mac #1 Sugar Sauce, 1g
from White Label Extracts
59.84%
THC
___
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
Artifact - SFV OG Liquid Gold, 1g
from Artifact Extracts
64.83%
THC
0.18%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$24Med
$24Med
$28.8Rec
