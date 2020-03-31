465 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 36
Show All 41
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$400
Deals
Buy 3, Get 1 - New Category Every Day!
Valid 2/29/2020 – 1/1/2021
Stop by any recreational Silver Stem dispensary, and enjoy our Buy 3, Get 1 Deal on various products. Each day has its own category on special: Sunday - Topicals & CBD Monday - Wax Tuesday - Live Resin/Solventless Wednesday - Shatter Thursday - Cartridges Friday - Edibles Saturday - Mix & Match any non-flower MIP products
Rec only. Product for a penny applies to the item with the least value. Not limited to 4 products. Full details https://silverstemcannabis.com/specials/buy-3-get-1-daily-deals
Buy 3, Get 1 - New Category Every Day!
Valid 2/29/2020 – 1/1/2021
Stop by any recreational Silver Stem dispensary, and enjoy our Buy 3, Get 1 Deal on various products. Each day has its own category on special: Sunday - Topicals & CBD Monday - Wax Tuesday - Live Resin/Solventless Wednesday - Shatter Thursday - Cartridges Friday - Edibles Saturday - Mix & Match any non-flower MIP products
Rec only. Product for a penny applies to the item with the least value. Not limited to 4 products. Full details https://silverstemcannabis.com/specials/buy-3-get-1-daily-deals
All Products
Kosher Kush | Indica
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Stardust Funk Preroll | Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$56¼ ounce
$98½ ounce
$1681 ounce
Silver OG Preroll | Indica
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$56¼ ounce
$98½ ounce
$1681 ounce
Blue Dream Preroll | Indica-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
$42¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1121 ounce
Tangerine Frost | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2191 ounce
Treasure Island CBD | Sativa-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$12⅛ ounce
$22¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$491 ounce
True OG | Indica
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
OG Kush | Indica-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$75¼ ounce
Chem Dawg | Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
Lemon Cap | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$75¼ ounce
Snowcone Preroll | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$56¼ ounce
$98½ ounce
$1681 ounce
Dutch Treat Haze | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2191 ounce
Glue | Indica
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2191 ounce
Silver OG | Indica
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2191 ounce
Lemon Skunk | Sativa-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$55¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1791 ounce
Screaming OG | Indica
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2191 ounce
Stardust Funk | Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$2191 ounce
Snowcone | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2191 ounce
Mimosa | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$140½ ounce
$2191 ounce
Incredible Power CBD 1:1 | Indica-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$22⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1791 ounce
Lemon Cap Preroll | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
$28¼ ounce
$49½ ounce
$771 ounce
Cotton Kandy Kush | Sativa-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2191 ounce
True OG Preroll | Indica
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
$42¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1121 ounce
Snowcap Preroll | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
$28¼ ounce
$49½ ounce
$771 ounce
Sour Kush | Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2191 ounce
Blue Dream | Indica-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1791 ounce
Zkittlez | Indica-Hybrid
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$22⅛ ounce
$22⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Chocolope | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1791 ounce
Snowcap | Sativa
from SILVER STEM
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$22⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Locol Love Premium Live Rosin | Indica 1g Rec
from LoCol Love
___
THC
___
CBD
$531 gram
$531 gram
Locol Love Rosin Cartridges | Citrique 500mg Rec
from LoCol Love
___
THC
___
CBD
$66½ gram
$66½ gram
O.Pen Craft Cartridge | Incredible Kush CBD 1000mg Rec
from O.Pen Vape
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
O.Pen Craft Cartridge | Snowcone 500mg Rec
from O.Pen Vape
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
O.Pen Craft Cartridge | Tangerine Frost 500mg Rec
from O.Pen Vape
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
O.Pen Craft Cartridge | Snowcone 1000mg Rec
from O.Pen Vape
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
AiroPro Cartridge | Harmonia 2:1 500mg Rec
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Firefly Mini | Indica 300mg
from Firefly
___
THC
___
CBD
$300.3 gram
$300.3 gram
O.Pen Craft Cartridge | Tangerine Frost 1000mg Rec
from O.Pen Vape
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
Nomad Platinum Live Resin | Hell Monkey 1g Rec
from Nomad Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Nomad Platinum Live Resin | Citral Glue 1g Rec
from Nomad Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
12345 ... 12