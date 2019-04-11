Lindzehuss
The assistant manager changes policies without any explanations. I have been going to this dispo for a long time and have never had any trouble. The product is fantastic. The guys are amazing. However, that assistant manager is not. I was in 1 week ago. I was instructed to use the phone number rewards so that I can still collect points. I do joint purchases with my boyfriend and the purchase points can only go under 1 name, which is fine. I was told to use the phone number rewards as some of that money being spent is mine. It continued this way for roughly a year, give or take a month or two. We were first at the quincy location and moved to the Sheridan location upon its opening. When I visited last Thursday, the assistant manager told me that I couldn't do that, that it didn't matter that it was a joint purchase. There was no explanation offered, not even something as simple as letting me know it was a policy change, which I can understand those. I've worked plenty of retail. However, the explanation was never offered. Furthermore, there was a bit of what seemed to be misdirected attitude coming from her. I love this store, product, and 99% of your people. I get excited to go to your store. But your assistant manager has poor people skills. I'm still waiting for my explanation.
Hi Lindze, We hope you will review your rating since we have resolved the issue. We thank you for your understanding and patience.