Lindzehuss on October 10, 2019

The assistant manager changes policies without any explanations. I have been going to this dispo for a long time and have never had any trouble. The product is fantastic. The guys are amazing. However, that assistant manager is not. I was in 1 week ago. I was instructed to use the phone number rewards so that I can still collect points. I do joint purchases with my boyfriend and the purchase points can only go under 1 name, which is fine. I was told to use the phone number rewards as some of that money being spent is mine. It continued this way for roughly a year, give or take a month or two. We were first at the quincy location and moved to the Sheridan location upon its opening. When I visited last Thursday, the assistant manager told me that I couldn't do that, that it didn't matter that it was a joint purchase. There was no explanation offered, not even something as simple as letting me know it was a policy change, which I can understand those. I've worked plenty of retail. However, the explanation was never offered. Furthermore, there was a bit of what seemed to be misdirected attitude coming from her. I love this store, product, and 99% of your people. I get excited to go to your store. But your assistant manager has poor people skills. I'm still waiting for my explanation.