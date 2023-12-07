dispensary
Silver Therapeutics - Palmer
Palmer, Massachusetts
In-store purchasing only
Silver Therapeutics - Palmer
Looking for the best dispensary in Palmer, MA? Silver Therapeutics is opening a brand-new adult use dispensary right in Palmer at 1235 Thorndike St, Palmer, MA 01069. With multiple dispensaries established throughout Massachusetts, Vermont, and Maine, Silver Therapeutics customers trust us for top-shelf cannabis and excellent customer service. Now, we are bringing that same level of service to the Palmer area.
Leafly member since 2023
1235 Thorndike St, Palmer, MA
License MR284328
cash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblerecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 7pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
