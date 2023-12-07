Leafly

Shop legal, local weed.

Open
Silver Therapeutics - Palmer
Silver Therapeutics - Palmer
dispensary
Recreational

Silver Therapeutics - Palmer

PalmerMassachusetts
346.8 miles away
  In-store purchasing only
This store’s menu is not available

About this dispensary

Silver Therapeutics - Palmer

Looking for the best dispensary in Palmer, MA? Silver Therapeutics is opening a brand-new adult use dispensary right in Palmer at 1235 Thorndike St, Palmer, MA 01069. With multiple dispensaries established throughout Massachusetts, Vermont, and Maine, Silver Therapeutics customers trust us for top-shelf cannabis and excellent customer service. Now, we are bringing that same level of service to the Palmer area.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 0
1235 Thorndike St, Palmer, MA
Send a message
Call 4132899901
Visit website
License MR284328
cash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblerecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 7pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm

Photos of Silver Therapeutics - Palmer

Show all photos

0 Reviews of Silver Therapeutics - Palmer