Silver Therapeutics - Roslindale
dispensary
Recreational

Roslindale, MA
401.9 miles away
195 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

About this dispensary

🌿Welcome to City Farm by Silver Therapeutics in Roslindale! New England's Best Cannabis Curators🌿 Located in Roslindale, Massachusetts, our beautiful facility is breathing new life into the old City Farm plant nursery while maintaining a deep-rooted respect for the local community and its history. With top shelf products, our City Farm dispensary is conveniently located just 8 miles from the heart of Boston. We happily serve Roslindale and the greater Boston area including Newton, Needham, Dedham, Roxbury, Mattapan, Milton, Norwood, and more! We are here for all your cannabis needs with educated budtenders who are eager to serve you with a smile. At City Farm by Silver Therapeutics we carry Flower, Pre-Rolls, Cartridges, Concentrates, Edibles, Tinctures, Topicals, CBD, and much more! Our City Farm dispensary is the perfect stop along your visit to the Roslindale area. Whether you are heading into Boston for a concert at Fenway, spending your morning at the Roslindale Farmer's Market, or looking to have a serene afternoon at the Arthur Arboretum of Harvard University, we have just what you need to get the vibe right.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
721 American Legion Highway, Roslindale, MA
License MR283074
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
11am - 6pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm

Photos of Silver Therapeutics - Roslindale

