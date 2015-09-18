halfbaked75
Great service and friendly environment. One place you must visit when in Denver.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
Great service and friendly environment. One place you must visit when in Denver.
Alayna was very polite and professional and informative. Made it very comfortable for a first timer
Mrs James came during my visit that made the visit here that much better. The Flower Selection Was Potent. "Recon" and The bubba Kush root beer got us off to a great start. 20% off for my birthday 20% off edibles for happy hour I will be back.
Store rep was very helpful and friendly. Recommended excellent products! Prices was reasonable and I will be visiting again!
What a good choice for our first stop and first visit to Colorado! Very friendly and professional. Amazing product. We are returning during our stay here.
The service is great! They have awesome deals for happy hour. The buds quality’s good and fresh. Would totally come here again:)
SUPER friendly and welcoming. Warm personalities but cool temps which was great in the summer heat. Very knowledgeable and helpful staff. Gave good recs for things to do around town, too. Will definitely be returning for happy hour. $4.20 pre rolls!!
Customer service was the best. They had a lot of options and were patient to explain things.
It is a really nice place, the staff are super friendly and helpful with all your questions. I would recommend this place to stop and check out they also offer a very nice happy hour and and other specials.
Worked with Marvin for my first time here a d he was wonderful. He was very knowledgeable of the products they had and made great recommendations. Will definitely be going back!