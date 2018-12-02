153 products
Valid 2/12/2018
We offer a 20% discount for patients with a demonstrated financial hardship in Needham.
To be enrolled in our program, you’ll need: A valid Masshealth Eligibility Letter or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Card Proof of verifiable income below 300% of Federal Poverty Level guidelines
All Products
Rosetta Stone
from Root 90
17.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Rosetta Stone
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Four Lights
from Sira Naturals Premium
0.87%
THC
17.69%
CBD
Four Lights
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Mother of Grapes
from Sira Naturals Premium
24.7%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Tangie
from Sira Naturals Premium
15.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
88 G13 Hashplant
from Sira Naturals Prerolls
20.6%
THC
0.06%
CBD
‘88 G13 Hashplant
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Ringo's Gift
from Sira Naturals Premium
0.49%
THC
12.28%
CBD
Ringo's Gift
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry
from Sira Naturals Top-Shelf
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
MAC1
from Jimmy's Choice
23.67%
THC
0.07%
CBD
MAC1
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Uptown Funk
from Root 90
19.43%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Uptown Funk
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Strawberry Cough
from Root 90
20.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Cinderella 99
from Root 90
21.31%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
MTF
from Sira Naturals Premium
20.36%
THC
0.05%
CBD
MTF
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Chem D
from Sira Naturals Premium
19.64%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
3 Chems
from Sira Naturals Top-Shelf
28.54%
THC
0.07%
CBD
3 Chems
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze
from Sira Naturals Premium
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Sira Hybrid Boomstick 1g
from KYND
55.5%
THC
___
CBD
$250.45 g
In-store only
Sira GG4 Terp Crystals 1g
from E1 Labs
94.4%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Sira Power Africa Bubble Hash 1g
from E2 Labs
51.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Power Africa
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Sira Cookies N' Cream Bubble Hash 1g
from E2 Labs
60.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Sira Cheese Terp Crystals 1g
from E1 Labs
97.7%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Sira Jillybean Wax 1g
from E1 Labs
79.4%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Jillybean
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Sira Dragon Fruit Wax 1g
from E1 Labs
78.1%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Dragonfruit
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Sira C99 Wax 1g
from E1 Labs
79%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Sira Watermelon Boax Shatter 1g
from E1 Labs
47%
THC
38%
CBD
Watermelon Baox
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Sira Sativa Boomstick 1g
from KYND
46.9%
THC
___
CBD
$250.45 g
In-store only
Sira Chaos in LA Shatter 1g
from E1 Labs
81.4%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Chaos in LA
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Sira 88 G13 Hashplant Shatter 1g
from E1 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Sira Chem D Bubble Hash 1g
from E2 Labs
64.3%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Chem D
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
THC No Flavor Tincture
from KYND
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Kanji Mixed Berry Fruit Bites 20pk
from Kanji Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Wicked Sour Watermelon Gummies 5mg 20pk
from Kanji Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Highly Edible Sweet Sativa Fruit Pucks 250mg
from Highly Edible
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
THC Cinnamon Tincture
from KYND
356.85mg
THC
0.55mg
CBD
Cinnamon
Strain
$60each
In-store only
No Flavor THC Tincture 900mg
from KYND
___
THC
___
CBD
$120each
In-store only
Highly Edible Sweet Indica Assorted Pucks 500mg 10pk
from Highly Edible
___
THC
___
CBD
$120each
In-store only
Belgian Milk Chocolate Bar
from Higher Delights
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
1:1 No Flavor Tincture
from KYND
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Sira No Flavor 2:1 Tincture 300mg
from KYND
113.55mg
THC
214.6mg
CBD
No Flavor
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Sira Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
from Higher Delights
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Belgian Dark Chocolate Bar
from Higher Delights
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
