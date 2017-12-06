PJDJ on May 25, 2019

This is my first dispensary I've gone to. I was a little nervous. As soon as I got in there was a budtender waiting to help me. I had a lot of questions and he answered them all. I didn't want to buy too much until I try different things. Jake didn't push me to buy anything more than I needed. The flower preroll he suggested is great. I haven't felt to mellow in years. I need a little practice with taking the CBD tincture but I'll get the hang of it. It made my lips numb. I haven't taken any anxiety medication since yesterday when I took the CBD and smoked a very small amount of hash plant. Took CBD drops this morning and I went out shopping and did not feel anxious or get vertigo. I have such bad PTSD that it is often hard to even leave my house for days. I didn't expect any effects so soon. It can't be a coincidence that I feel better since taking CBD and and flower. I feel hopeful that I can get my life back. I think I will lean towards trying the pax era when I go back. I don't feel a need to go anywhere else. Parking was plentiful as well.