1968gto
Great people here they know what they are talking about they helped with my pain thank you guys
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.3
10 reviews
Great people here they know what they are talking about they helped with my pain thank you guys
Friendly knowledgeable staff, well merchandised shop. Even if you don’t live near Needham it’s worth driving here. So glad I went in today!
My favorite, these guys do great flower. I actually travel from Braintree for Sira Needham. Parking is good as well.
Need more recreational places! From what I read this was an adult use only as well as a medical? Should just say medical only. Call me picky ha
Grace is the sweetest! Such a pleasant experience & warming atmosphere.
This is my main spot. Very friendly and somewhat-but-not-too-trendy vibe. Needham being Needham, the dispensary’s hands are tied as far as deals but if you’ve got MassHealth you can get 20% off medicines instead of the standard 10%, which gives me little reason to go anywhere else.
Just a few things this was my first time at sira and all I can say is WOW from the greeting to the check in desk to personally being walked up to ur bud tender was VIP like treatment. Shout out to my bud tender Malari who hit me with straight facts about every single oil/ concentrate product I asked about. Check sira online menu since they don’t update the Leafly all the time but yes 10/10 would recommend
Needham doesn’t allow sales or discounts but don’t blame the store for town having its head up its ass.
This is my first dispensary I've gone to. I was a little nervous. As soon as I got in there was a budtender waiting to help me. I had a lot of questions and he answered them all. I didn't want to buy too much until I try different things. Jake didn't push me to buy anything more than I needed. The flower preroll he suggested is great. I haven't felt to mellow in years. I need a little practice with taking the CBD tincture but I'll get the hang of it. It made my lips numb. I haven't taken any anxiety medication since yesterday when I took the CBD and smoked a very small amount of hash plant. Took CBD drops this morning and I went out shopping and did not feel anxious or get vertigo. I have such bad PTSD that it is often hard to even leave my house for days. I didn't expect any effects so soon. It can't be a coincidence that I feel better since taking CBD and and flower. I feel hopeful that I can get my life back. I think I will lean towards trying the pax era when I go back. I don't feel a need to go anywhere else. Parking was plentiful as well.
I went to the Somerville location for the first time a few weeks ago and felt the experience to be a little awkward. So today I tried the Needham location. I am happy to say the process felt less awkward and the staff was slightly more welcoming than Somerville. However, just got home to find I got flower that is over 7 months old. It is dry and crumbly and super dissapointing. Will probably go back to a certain place in Brookline instead. The quality is much better.