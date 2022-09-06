This was my first visit and I loved it; from how nice the shop was, the large selection of products, the prices, and the customer service was top notch. I will usually just try a few prerolls during my first visit to a dispensary - and as many times as I have drove past there, I fully regret not stopping sooner! As a first time customer I got a free house blend preroll, which was such a nice bonus! I will most definitely suggest this dispensary to friends and will be back very soon!!