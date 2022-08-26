Founded by a third generation farmer and a third generation nurse. We are married and have both been caregivers since 2011. We are both Maine natives, born and raised in Aroostook County, specifically "the valley." Hard work and honesty are the foundation or who we are. In 2021 we started working hard merging both of our passions and opening Skunked as a medical dispensary aimed at helping and sharing our knowledge of this powerful plant in hopes of alleviating numerous health aliments. Our flower is pesticide free, mold free, and devoid of heavy metals. We have high standards and take care to ensure all our products are of supreme quality. A new chapter of our story is just beginning and we would love for you all to be a part of it!