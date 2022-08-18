We are CREATIVES, DEEP THINKERS, MUSIC LOVERS, BELLY LAUGHERS, CURIOUS, CONSIDERATE, INCLUSIVE, SILLY, and PASSIONATE. We are cannabis LOVERS....who are in the business for just that...the love of cannabis and what it can do for us, our friends, our families, our communities, and the world. We treat our people like the artists they are and we treat our plants like people, giving them the resources they need to create life-changing experiences for all. Why? Because we have seen what happens when happy people make happy plants: they make more happy people.