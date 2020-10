H........E on January 12, 2019

Stopped into this place last night to try the Avitas Cherry OG. There wasn't any left, so I went with the surprising GG3 from Avitas and Golden Pineapple from Lucky Lion. I was a little distracted and in a bit of a hurry, so I didn't catch my budtender's name, but he weighed some nice nugs of both for me (particularly the Pineapple). This is the cheapest place I know of that has Avitas flowers, and they're amongst my favorite farms. Lucky Lion flowers almost universally go for quite a bit more than Slabtown CP charges. This is a quality shop that I'll be going to a lot more often.