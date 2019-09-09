Follow
Smokin Gun Apothecary
Happy Hour at Smokin Gun
Monday - Friday from 7-9p only, enjoy ONE Prohibition Pass deal of YOUR choice: $19.99 Eighth $25 Wax, Shatter, or Live Resin $6 Full Gram Joint $89 Ounce Mix and Match *select strains 35% off ANY item Starting July 1st Keef Brands is joining SGA's Happy Hour. From July 1-12th, enjoy HALF OFF Keef Sodas, Sparkling Water, Life and Ceria Belgain Ale.
Valid Monday - Friday from 7-9 p only * While supplies last *
All Products
Binske - Carpe Diem
from Binske
18.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Carpe Diem
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Grape
from Binske
20.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Binske - Louvre
from Binske
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Louvre
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
LightShade - Sour Diesel
from Unknown Brand
26.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$16.651 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Flo
from Silverpeak
16.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$10.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Louvre
from Binske
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Louvre
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Silver Peak Skywalker OG
from Silverpeak
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Skywalker OG
Strain
$11.91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Binske - Mia Wallace
from Binske
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Mia Wallace
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
LightShade - Green Crack
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$10.51 g
In-store only
Blueberry by Silver Peak
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$11.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Bubble Joints by The Flower Collective
from The Flower Collective
40%
THC
0%
CBD
Varies
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Bisou
from Binske
20.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Bisou
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Silver Peak Cheese Quake
from Silverpeak
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Cheese Quake
Strain
$11.91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Veritas - OG Sin
from Veritas Farms
22.47%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Sin
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Binske Merovingian OG
from Binske
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Merovingian OG
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Binske - Zodiac
from Binske
24.04%
THC
0%
CBD
Zodiac
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Poseidon OG
from Binske
23.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Poseidon
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Queen of Sheba
from Binske
22.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Queen of Sheba
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blueberry
from Silverpeak
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$10.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
StarDawg- LightShade
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Stardawg
Strain
$15.981 g
+1 more size
In-store only
LightShade Durban Poison
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$11.91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Flo
from District 8
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$11.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Veritas - Headband Kush
from Veritas Fine Cannabis
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Race Fuel - Veritas
from Veritas Fine Cannabis
28.08%
THC
0%
CBD
Race Fuel OG
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
LightShade - Red Headed Stranger
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Headed Stranger
Strain
$11.91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Leiffa Live Rosin 1 gr
from Leiffa
70%
THC
0%
CBD
varies
Strain
$68.61 g
In-store only
Honest Marijuana Wax 1g
from Honest Marijuana Co.
75%
THC
0%
CBD
varies
Strain
$23.81 g
In-store only
Summit Wax/Shatter 1 gr
from Summit
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Varies
Strain
$36.41 g
In-store only
Northern Standard 500mg Cartridge
from Northern Standard
80%
THC
0%
CBD
varies
Strain
$69.3½ g
In-store only
Jane's Disposable Live Resin Vape Pen 250mg
from Mary's Medicinals
70%
THC
0%
CBD
varies
Strain
$31.5½ g
In-store only
Karing kind 1g Syringe
from Karing Kind
10%
THC
90%
CBD
Varies
Strain
$41.31 g
In-store only
Mary's Medicinals 3:1 Pax Pod
from Mary's Medicinals
30%
THC
70%
CBD
Varies
Strain
$65.8½ g
In-store only
The Clear Disposable Vape Pen 350 mg
from The Clear
65%
THC
0%
CBD
Varies
Strain
$51.1½ g
In-store only
Concentrated Love 2 grams Shatter/Wax
from Concentrated Love
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Varies
Strain
$47.6½ g
In-store only
Spherex Pax Pod 500mg
from Spherex
75%
THC
0%
CBD
Varies
Strain
$85½ g
In-store only
Keef Pax Pod
from Keef Brands
75%
THC
0%
CBD
Varies
Strain
$63.7½ g
In-store only
Mary's Medicinals CBN Cart 500mg
from Mary's Medicinals
0%
THC
70%
CBD
Varies
Strain
$60.2½ g
In-store only
Mary's Medicinals 500mg 3:1 Vape Cartridge
from Mary's Medicinals
40%
THC
60%
CBD
Varies
Strain
$48.3½ g
In-store only
500 mg Cartridges - Spherex
from Spherex
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Varies
Strain
$65.1½ g
In-store only
Mary's Medicinals CBN:CBD Vape Kit
from Mary's Medicinals
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
Varies
Strain
$107.8½ g
In-store only
