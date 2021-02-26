57 Reviews of Star Buds Glendale
R........e
February 26, 2021
The staff was incredible! Thank you Ali! It was our first time and she helped us out right away.
1........s
August 26, 2019
Great selection! First time will definitely be back
R........y
August 26, 2019
I love being able to browse and walk around like a normal store, it makes shopping so much easier and enjoyable!
C........3
June 15, 2019
I love he location of this dispensary, close enough to downtown and works well with my route home.
P........e
January 14, 2019
Whoa! This is one AMAZING Cannabis emporium! From my initial encounter w/ Nick at the front desk, all the way to Lena taking the time to ensure I knew exactly what I needed to do next, this spacious store has incredibly friendly and knowledgeable staff who are eager to help! Be sure to head over to Smokin Gun Apothecary today to cash in on some of their smokin hot deals for the holidays!
M........1
December 21, 2018
nice vibes and employees!!!
h........w
April 20, 2018
Closed early on 4/20 eve, very sad indeed
S........7
April 19, 2018
Way to expensive for the Strains they had 59 dollar 8ths? 😂😂😂😂
x........t
March 3, 2018
I think the layout and decor of the store is very nice, and the size of the showroom is a plus. The customer service was, eh, even though I like the chance to explore on my own I wasn't even approached once or asked what I was looking for or anything, and coming from out of state it was something I was looking for. So I guess because of that we just decided to buy some Keef Cola and decided to be on our way.
T........r
February 10, 2018
I love this place! They have great deals, especially for locals.
R........s
February 9, 2018
As a “tourist” I can say that this place was way over priced for some “just ok” flower. I also visited another (highly popular) dispensary while visiting Denver and the quality of bud and prices were sooooo much better! I got twice as much for close to the same price. One good thing I will say is that they have way more selection than the other dispensary. But as far as quality and quantity it’s a rip off.
G........9
January 21, 2018
Decided to try this place out. The prohibition style atmosphere is pretty cool. Accepts debit cards. I got 1 gram each of 3 different strains, flower was dry and old as hell. Also did not like that i couldnt mix and match bud to make an eighth. Felt like a tourist trap upon walking in. Especially since i was asked 3 times if i was from out of town. Had to wait in a long line to pay, and everything is prepackaged so idk why that is... doormen were super nice but aside from that would not recommend. Find a better local shop with fresh flower.
o........i
January 21, 2018
was kinda odd all their jars had other dispensaries names n stuff on them.
K........r
January 12, 2018
I like the layout of the location and, prohibition feel. That's about all I can say good. Besides that, this place is a sure fire tourist trap. Everything on the shelf is overpriced in my opinion. The pre-rolls were obviously trim and, tasted old and dingy. It just seems like it's there to make money.
c........o
December 25, 2017
The staff here is friendly and very helpful. This will def be my go to spot for flower
m........2
December 25, 2017
Friendly and awesome staff! Love this place!
D........1
December 20, 2017
Amazing facility. Huge edible selection. Lots of leaf variety as well.
w........3
November 19, 2017
Great
s........8
October 29, 2017
I love this dispensary! John and Marcello were patient, informative, and so helpful!!! Thank you for helping this Louisiana girl!!!
j........6
September 27, 2017
Very friendly and helpful staff, and one of the most unique and informative Rec-only dispensaries you will visit in Colorado. Truly an atmosphere unlike any other I've personally seen. They have a great variety of products whether you're looking for bud, vapes, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals or concentrate. Great range of pricing too. $17-$25 popcorn eighths of bud if you're on a budget, all the way up to $45-$60 if you want to treat yourself and smoke some of the best organic herb you'll find in town! 30% for locals always and they are open 8AM-Midnight daily which is definitely a plus. Highly recommended this place.
w........0
August 18, 2017
Great place, wonderful staff, prices aren't bad. Very comfortable
a........9
August 14, 2017
Great service and selection
g........r
June 9, 2017
Great store; friendly staff
s........s
June 8, 2017
Cool atmosphere but kinda steep prices.