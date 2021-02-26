I think the layout and decor of the store is very nice, and the size of the showroom is a plus. The customer service was, eh, even though I like the chance to explore on my own I wasn't even approached once or asked what I was looking for or anything, and coming from out of state it was something I was looking for. So I guess because of that we just decided to buy some Keef Cola and decided to be on our way.

