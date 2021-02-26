Welcome to Star Buds dispensary located in Glendale, Colorado! We are your trusted cannabis dispensary, conveniently located at 492 S Colorado Blvd, Glendale, CO 80246, off of S. Colorado Blvd. At Star Buds Glendale, we are proud to partner with some of the cannabis industry's finest names and brands to provide you with top-shelf cannabis products at all of our Colorado locations. Our dispensaries carry a diverse selection of products, including flower, edibles, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, topicals, CBD, and more! Customer satisfaction is our top priority at all Star Buds locations. So, if you are struggling to find what you're looking for, our team of friendly and knowledgeable cannabis experts are here to help guide you through the Star Buds dispensary experience. Our team is dedicated to answering all of your questions, enjoys helping you make informed decisions, and ensuring that you get the most out of your dispensary visit! DAILY DEALS: Munchie Monday - BOGO 50% Off Featured Edibles Phat Tuesday - 5g 1/8ths (Premier, Elite, Connoisseur Shelves) Wicked Wednesday - BOGO 50% Off Featured Wax, Shatter & Live Resin Concentrates + Vapes Terpy Thursday - 10% off All Connoisseur Shelf Flower -10% off All CBD Products Trifecta Friday - Kaviar Joint + 2 House Joints for $30 - Kaviar Joint + 1 House Joint + 1/8th Elite Shelf for $60 - Kaviar Joint + 1 House Joint + 1/2oz. Select Shelf for $90 Smokin' Saturday - BOGO 50% Off Eureka, The Clear and O.pen vapes (mix & match) Sunday Fun Day - 10% off Any Ounce (excludes Shake) - 10% off Apparel, Accessories, Topicals with Any Ounce Purchase