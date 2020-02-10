TaylorDean
Nothing but friendly and knowledgeable stoners. One of the best looking dispos with even better pricing.
5.0
10 reviews
Love the oil and weed at this place! Great prices!!
Good weed and nice people
This is one of the best dispos I’ve found! First of all, if you’ve never met weed Jesus- he owns this place. You will be sanctified in the name of all things dank. They have a HEALTHY selection of oil (low, mid, and top shelf) and flower, as well as a huge variety of holistic health and beauty products. So yes, bring grandma. They even have local glass art! Not to mention a regular supply of stickers. Highly recommended my friend. 👌
Great selection of locally sourced buds, dabs, and vapes, plus everything else you could need. The staff was friendly and knowledgeable about all their products. Just told them my budget and what I was looking for and they had a bunch of great suggestions. Also they have a great selection of locally blows glass pipes and accessories!
A great selection on quality strains and the only place in town with In-Store Pick Up! I will definitely come again
Super helpful! I loved the set up and it seems pretty easy what to look for when you walk in! Will continue to keep going from here on out👌🏽🙏🏽💯
I visited Smooth Roots today for the first time. Love it. The owner is super nice and helpful. Staff was pleasant and knowledgeable. So glad they are in town. Also, I really liked walking in and seeing strains that other local places don't have.
Josh is awesome, he hooked me up with the Angel Wings vape pen and it has improved my life. Problem is, you no longer carry the product. Do a veteran suffering from PTSD and TBI a huge favor and continue to carry this product. We love this shop and don’t want to support any others. You guys are the best! Thanks
This place rocks. The ladies are amazing. Thank you.