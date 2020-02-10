IntuitiveChoices on March 2, 2020

This is one of the best dispos I’ve found! First of all, if you’ve never met weed Jesus- he owns this place. You will be sanctified in the name of all things dank. They have a HEALTHY selection of oil (low, mid, and top shelf) and flower, as well as a huge variety of holistic health and beauty products. So yes, bring grandma. They even have local glass art! Not to mention a regular supply of stickers. Highly recommended my friend. 👌