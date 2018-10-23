edwarides on October 1, 2019

This was my normal place to go for a while. The staff is generally terse, but I didn't mind too much. This vape crisis has got me freaked though, so I wanted to double check that they were licensed. It isn't listed on their website like most of the other places in my area, so I call them up and ask for their license number. The person on the line starts asking who I am and why I want to know. I say I am one of their regular customers and that I shouldn't need a reason, since it should be posted and easily accessible. This person keeps asking me questions and doesn't answer, but I shouldn't have to give up any of my personal info for just a license number and I tell them no. He gives the phone to a woman, who runs me through the same gambit. She also won't give me the number, and keeps asking my name and who I work for. Finally, she passes the phone to the owner of the place, and he puts me through the same questioning! He says he doesn't know it, and that if I want it, I should check Leafly. So I come to Leafly, look up the license number listed here, and it's expired. Through that, I was able to find the name of the owner and looked him up again in the state database and finally found a current license, but damn, if they're legit, why were they acting so shady? Why did they ask me my name over 10 times after I told them I didn't want to give it? It's California law that they have to have their license posted. I shouldn't have to pull teeth and get treated like a cop just for trying to get basic info that every other legit place makes easily accessible. Never going back. They act like they've got something to hide, so they probably do.