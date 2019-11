Society Jane let me down. Placed first-time order. I received robo-email confirmation of the order. Three hours later, after no additional or follow-up contact from Society Jane, I canceled the order. No response to order cancellation received.

Dispensary said:

We're so sorry to have let you down. We had a mix up on our end and unfortunately you paid the price. We would love the chance to win you back. Give us a buzz at hello@societyjane.com and let us make it up to you!