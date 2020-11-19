Your recently viewed
Shop by category
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Sol Flower - Scottsdale Airpark
Leafly member since 2020
dispensary Hours (Mountain Time)
Photos of Sol Flower - Scottsdale Airpark
Deals at Sol Flower - Scottsdale Airpark
25% off For Veterans All Month Long (Non-Stackable) Copperstate Farms (500mg): $25 - All Copperstate Cartridges $70 Pre-packed Half Ounce of Silver Sol Flower Popcorn Timeless Cartridges (500mg): 2 for $50 | 3 for $75 | 4 for $95 | 5 for $110 | 12 for $265 Timeless Cartridges (1000mg): 2 for $85 | 3 for $125 | 4 for $165 | 5 for $195 | 12 for $465
Restrictions May Apply. While Supplies Last. Cannot Be Combined with Any Other Sale or Discount.
Try the Trifecta and take advantage of deals on each of your first (3) three visits! (Please note that discounts cannot be combined on any single item) -1st Visit- BOGO on Copperstate Cartridges, Good Things Coming, DNA Genetics or ANY Tier House Flower (up to available allotment) or Extracts -2nd Visit- 30% OFF Entire Purchase -3rd Visit- Choice of one (1) FREE Silver Tier Eighth, Copperstate Cartridge, a gram of House Shatter, or 100mg Good Things Coming Jelly with a $25 (pre-tax) purchase
Restrictions May Apply. While Supplies Last. Cannot Be Combined With Any Other Sale or Discount.