This place just opened up the street from me in Casas Adobes and it’s fantastic! I really enjoy the open structure of it and being able to look around at products while waiting for my turn. They were kind and helpful and made my time there enjoyable. They have a selection of pretty much anything u could want or need for ur rec use. While strictly a Rec store, they do offer a medical discount to patients who choose to purchase from their store. The product I got so far has been phenomenal also. Top tier stuff and I doubt anyone will be disappointed. Stop in and try it out! They have some awesome daily and special deals too. And u could even earn a free gift 😉