At Sol Flower, our mission is to Live Life to the Fullest and we believe that the healing power of cannabis can help people to truly Live with Sol. ‍ We started Sol Flower with the intention of bringing people together, from the general public to the cannabis connoisseurs. At our flagship Tuscon location, we've created a safe and welcoming space where people can learn and educate themselves about the many facets of cannabis. We can't wait to serve the Tucson community with the same SOL standard customer service known in Phoenix. ‍