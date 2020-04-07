Southbay Canna Clinic Marijuana Dispensary
About this dispensary
Southbay Canna Clinic Marijuana Dispensary
SE HABLA ESPANOL! LGBT FRIENDLY! SIGN LANGUAGE PROFICIENT! We are the industry leaders in Medical Cannabis! From our knowledgeable staff, to our extensive list of OGs, Kushes, Sativas and High CBD strains, we are more than prepared to cater to your specific needs. Our medication is independently lab tested for THC, CBD, THCA, CBDA and CBN by SC Labs and posted to WeedMaps.com! We look forward to helping you! LA Approved: LA-M10-18-0000048-APP, LA-A10-18-0000048-APP
Leafly member since 2014
In Store Hours (PT)
Photos of Southbay Canna Clinic Marijuana Dispensary
Deals at Southbay Canna Clinic Marijuana Dispensary
For your FIRST 3 visits receive an 8th at a $10 donation (40 range or below). Only (1) 8th per a visit and must be used on your first 3 visits. (One 8th per day)
Monday-Friday 3pm-8pm Saturday & Sunday ALL DAY LONG!
Happy Hour does NOT apply to 5 gram 1/8th.
Every Tuesday and Friday, every 1/8 is weighed out to 5 grams...up to a 40g ounce!! All day!
No further discounts. Some exceptions apply.