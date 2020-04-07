122 Reviews of Southbay Canna Clinic Marijuana Dispensary
M........e
April 7, 2020
Havent been here in a while but used to be my daily spot. Just dont live in the area anymore. That CC OG was one of the best things Ive ever smoked till this day. Saw them the other day when I was driving to my parents so I know they are still open.
B........1
November 22, 2018
This place is in a tight, bad location with bad parking. After having a verbal disagreement with the parking attendant the guy followed me out onto western ave about 300’ from the business and starts beating on my car window telling me don’t ever come back. Don’t worry naccc, that’s not a problem. Businesses should not treat their customers this way.
G........n
January 8, 2018
Knowledgeable staff
j........c
December 20, 2017
Still the go to spot. Good deals, good people and always a variety of top shelf flower. There are places closer to me but this is my weekly jam, hands down.
D........e
October 28, 2017
I live right up the street, and it was my first time to a dispensary ever! They took that into consideration, and really met my needs. I'll be going back 100%.
S........s
September 15, 2017
Today was my first visit to NACCC and it was well the drive! Great experience from beginning to end! My Budtender was Jae, and Jae's service, knowledge and help, was outstanding!! Looking forward to the next drive! Thanks
s........l
August 30, 2017
Awesome staff and location
s........5
August 26, 2017
I love the atmosphere here. I love the bud tenders. They are able to answer questions. I recommend everyone to stop by.
m........x
August 21, 2017
Nice, safe and clean. Great selection, with knowledgeable and friendly staff!
s........k
August 19, 2017
These guys know their stuff; the product is always top quality and everyone is so nice! I haven't gone anywhere else in years. 😊
e........0
August 17, 2017
I've been coming here for more than 2 years. It's the only dispensary I go too. They have everything you need from flower to concentrates. Awesome staff too thats always willing to help.
j........y
August 16, 2017
I've lived in Northridge, West Hollywood, Sherman Oaks, Pasadena and Long Beach, so I've visited several shops in each neighborhood and no of them come even close to the relaxed environment, friendly service and excellent flower with sincerely awesome daily deals.
A........e
July 20, 2017
This is my new Dispensary!!!😁 I enjoy the safe and friendly atmosphere, and the prices are very good! Thank you NACCC!!!😁
C........v
July 18, 2017
Helpful friendly staff. Also very knowledgeable.
L........y
July 15, 2017
omg the best place i found thats right up in my top places veterans welcome thats a plus as well
j........s
May 31, 2017
Great selection, so many edibles!! I'm an instant fan!
h........6
April 22, 2017
The staff is super friendly and helpful. They know their stuff, and are usually spot on with recommendations.
s........y
April 20, 2017
Love this dispensary! Always great selection and bud tenders are very helpful with what is best for my needs. This is the only dispensary I go to.
a........5
April 19, 2017
the best shop i dont go anywhere else
w........4
March 16, 2017
Can't recommend this place enough. Great, high quality products, good deals, friendly and helpful staff, and a super wide selection running from flowers to edibles, oils, and beyond. The atmosphere is lively and fun, but chill. They carry unique strains, as well as old favorites, and have a particularly nice selection of CBD strains. Highly recommended if you're looking for a spot in the South Bay.
n........7
February 7, 2017
Awesome! never disappointed! Very friendly
j........0
December 26, 2016
This is the best location in Southbay!!!!
b........1
December 21, 2016
The staff is extremely knowledgeable and friendly.
A........s
November 21, 2016
friendly staff great place