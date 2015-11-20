Slawguhy on May 1, 2019

Went here for the first time, tucked in the back is a very cool building, nicely kept parking lots, building looks cared for, inside they had a ton of clothing, pipes, smokes and more. I was helped very quickly, I got 3 strains that were really great. Recommend these guys if your over in Jantzen beach !! Right across the river if your like me and come from WA.