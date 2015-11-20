Tkerrigan
Everyone is friendly and helpful. They have a large variety of product! Check it out you won’t be disappointed
4.8
10 reviews
I love how nice everyone is and I love the selection as well as how great it smells inside! Star Wars autographed Luke skywalker jackets, are you kidding!!?? Will be back soon, Beach Wedding is no joke;)
Came in because my friend, left with a smile and some new jokes (best customer service ever).
This store is actually one of my favorites. It has kind buds at a reasonable price.
It’s a very nice location. All the employees are nice an very informational
A little hidden but not that difficult to get to.
Awesome shop with brilliant selections!
This place is awesome! I come here pretty regularly for some dank top shelf bud. Staff is super friendly and knowledgeable. Thank you Ivy!
Went here for the first time, tucked in the back is a very cool building, nicely kept parking lots, building looks cared for, inside they had a ton of clothing, pipes, smokes and more. I was helped very quickly, I got 3 strains that were really great. Recommend these guys if your over in Jantzen beach !! Right across the river if your like me and come from WA.
This was the chillest and most laid back dispensary I’ve been into in a while! Loved the selection of bud and oil! My bud tender was a very nice dark haired gentlemen. Can’t remember his name but he was very friendly and had an answer to every question I had! Also The weed was GREAT!!!! So yeah, Definitely coming back around again!
Thank you for your feedback! We have recently added a lot of stuff to our extract case including happy cabbage, wva, echo... Come check us out again soon and thank you so much!