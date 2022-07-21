Spark Dispensary (Med)
Established in 2014, Spark Dispensary is one of Denver’s premier medical marijuana dispensaries. We are conveniently located one block north of I-70 at Colorado Blvd. and 48th Ave. at 3900 E. 48th Ave. At Spark, we offer the highest quality recreational and medical marijuana and a menu full of cannabis extracts, oils, edibles, and hash at competitive prices. We are an Exclusive 710 Labs distributor and also offer a full line of other rosin brands. Our products are served up by knowledgeable and friendly budtenders focused on your satisfaction. Visit us for everything you need to Spark It Up! Now Servicing: North Denver, South Denver, Denver Downtown, Aurora, Park Hill, Commerce City