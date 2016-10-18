Beargal62
Love Stained Glass they are now my go-to place for all of my medicine! Very high quality products with great staff. Highly recommend!
4.9
10 reviews
Absolutely love this place. Definitely give it a try you will not regret it seriously
This place is great. I always stop by while in town
Great employees.
Awesome place!
My favorite dispensary in the springs! Hands down the best quality concentrates, and it’s all made in house! Walking in you can actually see the product they sell growing in the next room. Staff is very knowledgeable and always happy to answer any of my many questions about different strains. This should be the model for how things are done, great job guys!!!
Thank you for leaving us a review RoushRacer00!!! We are happy to hear that you enjoy our in-house products, there is plenty more to come in the near future! Please be sure to come back in soon and check everything out!
Absolutely phenomenal product!!!! Loved being able to talk with the knowledgable budtender about the offered products. More than happy to let them grow my plants, especially since they are completely organic and pesticide free! How can you not be happy with that!?
We are happy to hear that you enjoy our garden! There are tons of incredible things to come here at Stained Glass, be sure to come check out our newest items!!
Store setup is really cool! I love seeing part of the grow when I walk in the door. Plants look really happy. Great quality products and unique strains. Lemon wheel is delicious!!
Really cool atmosphere. The building feels clean and artistic just like the flower. Member prices were lower than my previous dispensary and the flower is 100% organic and pesticide free, which is important to me. You can get a gram of wax or an eighth of flower for a penny once a month if you are a member. Members also get a $100 ounce once every 3 months. My other dispensaries ran specials on flower, but always excluded certain strains. I appreciate the discount on quality meds instead of just helping someone clear the stale buds off their shelf. If you haven't tried this clean, aromatic, resinous, organic bud, then you owe yourself a visit. Five stars all the way.
We really appreciate the review Bronron!!!!
Well considering that it is 250ft from my apartment. I can't complain to much.