Deals
$10 OFF Evolab Colors, all month!
Valid 4/1/2020 – 5/1/2020
Take $10 Off Evolab Colors Vape Cartridges & All-In-Ones! Now ONLY $25 - 35! ALL NATURAL BLUEBERRY, SWEET MELON, GRAPE DREAMS AND STRAWBERRY LEMONADE FLAVORS: Mixed with the incomparably pure effects of Evolab’s pharmaceutical grade CO2 oil and natural fruit terpenes. Everything else will seem kind of beige.
Cannot be combined with other discounts or offers. While supplies last.
All Products
Star Flo
from Grow West Cannabis Company
17%
THC
___
CBD
$171 gram
$171 gram
$301.75 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Secret Weapon
from Harvest
18.77%
THC
___
CBD
$171 gram
$171 gram
$301.75 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
White OG
from Grow West Cannabis Company
21.3%
THC
0.01%
CBD
White OG
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$351.75 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3751 ounce
Mag Landrace
from verano
23.58%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
GS Juice
from Strane
16.9%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3751 ounce
Grandpa's Stash
from Strane
23%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3751 ounce
Northern Lights
from HMS Health LLC
19.69%
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$351.75 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3751 ounce
Cannatonic
from Curio Wellness
___
THC
18.7%
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
Yeti OG Trim
from ForwardGro
17.6%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Yeti OG
Strain
$40¼ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Sour Papaya
from Harvest
19.78%
THC
___
CBD
$171 gram
$171 gram
$301.75 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Blue Dream
from Harvest
17.69%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$301.75 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Mr. Clean
from Harvest
21.47%
THC
___
CBD
$171 gram
$171 gram
$301.75 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Vortex
from Harvest
23.32%
THC
___
CBD
$171 gram
$171 gram
$301.75 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Hammerhead
from Shore Naturals
26.57%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Hammerhead
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$351.75 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3751 ounce
Cake N'Chem
from Strane
30.8%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3751 ounce
Mimosa
from ForwardGro
26.8%
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$351.75 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3751 ounce
NYC Diesel
from Natures Heritage Cannabis
23.7%
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$351.75 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3751 ounce
Cinderella 99
from Harvest
24.84%
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$351.75 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3751 ounce
GSC
from Grassroots Cannabis
27.3%
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$351.75 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3751 ounce
G6
from verano
25.65%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
| MEDICAL | Dixie | Vitalizing Tablets | Pomegranate Acai 60 pack | 300mg |
from Dixie
1%
THC
___
CBD
$600.3 gram
$600.3 gram
| MEDICAL | Evolab | Alchemy All-In-One | Gorilla Quake | 300mg |
from Evolab
71%
THC
___
CBD
$400.3 gram
$400.3 gram
| MEDICAL | Healer | Night Drops | 300mg THC |
from Healer
1%
THC
___
CBD
$850.3 gram
$850.3 gram
| MEDICAL | Apothecanna | Circulating Leg and Foot Creme | 2 oz. |
from Apothecanna
1%
THC
___
CBD
$240.025 gram
$240.025 gram
| MEDICAL | Dixie | Synergy Tablets | Mixed Berry | 100mg |
from Dixie
50%
THC
50%
CBD
$440.1 gram
$440.1 gram
| MEDICAL | Healer | Perfect Balance Anytime Drops | CBD:THC 100mg |
from Healer
1%
THC
___
CBD
$350.1 gram
$350.1 gram
| MEDICAL | Strane | Pax Era Pod | Paul's Boutique | 0.5g |
from Pax Era
86%
THC
___
CBD
$70½ gram
$70½ gram
| MEDICAL | Evermore | Crystals & Sauce HTFSE/ HCFSE | Wristband OG | 0.5g |
from Evermore
66%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$55½ gram
$55½ gram
| MEDICAL | Grassroots | Vape Cartridge | GSC | 0.5g |
from Grassroots
1%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
| MEDICAL | Curio | Vape Cartridge | Wedding Cake | 600mg |
from Curio Wellness
77.1%
THC
___
CBD
$600.6 gram
$600.6 gram
| MEDICAL | Prime Extracts | Distillate Vape Cartridge | Blue Dream | 0.5g |
from Prime Extracts
76.71%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
| MEDICAL | Evermore | Distillate Cartridge | Super Lemon Haze | 0.5g |
from Evermore Cannabis Company
77.75%
THC
___
CBD
$70½ gram
$70½ gram
| MEDICAL | Grassroots | Vape Cartridge | Chem de la Chem | .5g |
from Grassroots
1%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
| MEDICAL | Apothecanna | Extra Strength Relieving Lotion | 8 oz |
from Apothecanna
1%
THC
___
CBD
$700.08 gram
$700.08 gram
| MEDICAL | AiroPro | Distillate Cartridge | Sativa | Black Mamba | 500mg
from Airo Pro
83%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
| MEDICAL | Evolab | Alchemy All-In-One | Whoopie Pie | 300mg
from Evolab
72.7%
THC
___
CBD
$400.3 gram
$400.3 gram
| 30% OFF RED TAG | Dixie | Synergy Tablets | Mixed Berry 1:1 THC:CBD | 60 pack | 600mg |
from Dixie
50%
THC
50%
CBD
$950.6 gram
$950.6 gram
| MEDICAL | Liberty | Pax Era Pod | Clarity Dragonfruit | 0.5g |
from Pax Era
2%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
| MEDICAL | Evermore | Dart Pod | Grapefruit Cherry Pie | 500mg |
from Evermore Cannabis Company
86.48%
THC
0.31%
CBD
Cherry Grapefruit
Strain
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
| MEDICAL | Liberty | Pax Era Pod | Harmony Green Apple | 0.5g |
from Pax Era
78%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
