NINSAR on November 19, 2019

Was a loyal customer at another dispensary but stopped in Starbucks just to take a look. And I'm glad I did! Starbucks is now my primary dispensary. Vinny is an incredibly awesome person. Auston was my budtender and he was very knowledgeable and helpful. I love the fact that they weigh out & package your flower right there at the counter verses my previous dispensary where everything is prepackaged. Furthermore, 1 of 3 Starbud brand vape cartridges I purchased was defective. It was absolutely no problem exchanging it. And I LOVE Starbuds' brand Vapes. Far better quality than compared to MPX and much cheaper. The Starbuds' vape battery with strength setting and a preheat option make for a smooth hit everytime! If I had to choose something negative to say, the place is a little smaller, a little more cramp than my last primary dispensary . For someone who experiences social phobia this will take a little getting used to. But I'll learn the best times to visit the store when therest no crowds. Overall, this is a super friendly, top quality dispensary and I look forward to building a long lasting relationship with Starbuds'!