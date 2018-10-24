Itsthatkidrod
I usually come here and it feels like I still do even though I go to the lakeside location now. That’s how at home this place feels.
Awww. Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
5.0
10 reviews
awesome location froendly staff. great products.
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Great place great product
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Good weed grat staff, one of my favorite places
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
This has been a favorite Dispensary since they opened. Personality and Great Product gk a long way, plus you earn points and have daily deals 👍
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Great place for good weed
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Great prices and the people are always friendly
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
This is my frist time here I'm very excited to be here. which i was told about Leafly by a friend.
Thank you for shopping with us and thank you for the review! See you on your next visit!
Very nice professional experience and good deals on great weed! I’m going back today!
Thank you for shopping with us! See you on your next visit!
love the vibes, very friendly staff. would definitely come back specially for their daily deals .
Thank you For your 5 STAR review, we do appreciate your loyalty! Hope to see you soon. Warm Regards, Starbuds Federal Heights Team