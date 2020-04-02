518 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 71
Show All 100
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$260
Deals
Daily Deals
SHAKE SUNDAY: $50 Half Ounce of Shake MUNCHIE MONDAY: Buy One Edible, Get One Half Off TOP OFF TUESDAY: 5 Gram Eighths (TOP SHELF ONLY) WAX WEDNESDAY: 25% Off Concentrates THERAPEUTIC THURSDAY: 10% Off CBD Products TRIFECTA FRIDAY: Kaviar Joint, House Joint & Mini Joint for $25 STARBUDS SATURDAY: 2 Starbuds Cartridges for $50
Daily Deals cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions. No discount applied when Rewards points are redeemed. Available while supplies last. Deals subject to change.
Daily Deals
SHAKE SUNDAY: $50 Half Ounce of Shake MUNCHIE MONDAY: Buy One Edible, Get One Half Off TOP OFF TUESDAY: 5 Gram Eighths (TOP SHELF ONLY) WAX WEDNESDAY: 25% Off Concentrates THERAPEUTIC THURSDAY: 10% Off CBD Products TRIFECTA FRIDAY: Kaviar Joint, House Joint & Mini Joint for $25 STARBUDS SATURDAY: 2 Starbuds Cartridges for $50
Daily Deals cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions. No discount applied when Rewards points are redeemed. Available while supplies last. Deals subject to change.
All Products
Sour Sensi
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.771 gram
$10.771 gram
$18.851.75 gram
CS | Wedding Cake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.561 gram
$16.561 gram
$28.991.75 gram
CS | White Hot Guava
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.561 gram
$16.561 gram
$28.991.75 gram
$49.69⅛ ounce
$82.82¼ ounce
Blue Chem #2
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.771 gram
$10.771 gram
$18.851.75 gram
$33.13⅛ ounce
$62.12¼ ounce
$99.39½ ounce
$157.371 ounce
Kief | Blackberry Sherbert
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.421 gram
$12.421 gram
$21.731.75 gram
$43.47⅛ ounce
Gogi OG Oz Special
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$99.391 ounce
$99.391 ounce
CS | Strawberry Guava
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.561 gram
$16.561 gram
$28.991.75 gram
$49.69⅛ ounce
$82.82¼ ounce
$144.94½ ounce
$248.471 ounce
Taffie
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.771 gram
$10.771 gram
$18.851.75 gram
$33.13⅛ ounce
$62.12¼ ounce
$99.39½ ounce
$157.371 ounce
Ogre Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.771 gram
$10.771 gram
$18.851.75 gram
$33.13⅛ ounce
Chiesel
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.771 gram
$10.771 gram
$18.851.75 gram
$33.13⅛ ounce
$62.12¼ ounce
$99.39½ ounce
$157.371 ounce
Hercules
from 11/21/2019
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.771 gram
$10.771 gram
$18.851.75 gram
$33.13⅛ ounce
$62.12¼ ounce
$99.39½ ounce
Super Tangie
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.771 gram
$10.771 gram
$18.851.75 gram
$33.13⅛ ounce
$62.12¼ ounce
$99.39½ ounce
$157.371 ounce
Birthday Cake
from 11/20/19
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.081 gram
$14.081 gram
$24.641.75 gram
$41.41⅛ ounce
$74.54¼ ounce
$124.24½ ounce
$186.361 ounce
Snowball
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.081 gram
$14.081 gram
$24.641.75 gram
$41.41⅛ ounce
$74.54¼ ounce
$124.24½ ounce
$186.361 ounce
Black Jack
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.081 gram
$14.081 gram
$24.641.75 gram
$41.41⅛ ounce
$74.54¼ ounce
$124.24½ ounce
$186.361 ounce
CS | Sour Pie 91
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.561 gram
$16.561 gram
$28.991.75 gram
$49.69⅛ ounce
$82.82¼ ounce
$144.94½ ounce
$248.471 ounce
Thelonious Skunk
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.771 gram
$10.771 gram
$18.851.75 gram
$33.13⅛ ounce
$62.12¼ ounce
$99.39½ ounce
Blueberry Headband OZ Special
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$99.391 ounce
$99.391 ounce
Jilly Bean
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.771 gram
$10.771 gram
$18.851.75 gram
$33.13⅛ ounce
Sour Joker
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.081 gram
$14.081 gram
$24.641.75 gram
$41.41⅛ ounce
$74.54¼ ounce
$124.24½ ounce
$186.361 ounce
Midnight
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.771 gram
$10.771 gram
$18.851.75 gram
$33.13⅛ ounce
$62.12¼ ounce
$99.39½ ounce
$157.371 ounce
Popcorn | Danky Kong
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.281 gram
$8.281 gram
$14.491.75 gram
$24.85⅛ ounce
$45.55¼ ounce
$82.83½ ounce
$132.521 ounce
Glue Ball
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.081 gram
$14.081 gram
$24.641.75 gram
$41.41⅛ ounce
$74.54¼ ounce
$124.24½ ounce
$186.361 ounce
Grape Ape OZ Special
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$99.391 ounce
$99.391 ounce
Shake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.631 gram
$6.631 gram
$11.61.75 gram
$20.71⅛ ounce
$37.27¼ ounce
$57.98½ ounce
$91.111 ounce
Chem Pie
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.081 gram
$14.081 gram
$24.641.75 gram
$41.41⅛ ounce
$74.54¼ ounce
$124.24½ ounce
$186.361 ounce
Lemon Diesel
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.771 gram
$10.771 gram
$18.851.75 gram
$33.13⅛ ounce
$62.12¼ ounce
$99.39½ ounce
$157.371 ounce
Ghost Dawg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.771 gram
$10.771 gram
$18.851.75 gram
$33.13⅛ ounce
$62.12¼ ounce
$99.39½ ounce
$157.371 ounce
Popcorn | Dreamland OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.281 gram
$8.281 gram
$14.491.75 gram
$24.85⅛ ounce
$45.55¼ ounce
$82.83½ ounce
$132.521 ounce
Chocoloupe
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.771 gram
$10.771 gram
$18.851.75 gram
$33.13⅛ ounce
$62.12¼ ounce
$99.39½ ounce
$157.371 ounce
Ambulance
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.771 gram
$10.771 gram
$18.851.75 gram
$33.13⅛ ounce
Popcorn | Mandarin Sunset
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.281 gram
$8.281 gram
$14.491.75 gram
$24.85⅛ ounce
$45.55¼ ounce
$82.83½ ounce
Lilac Diesel
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.771 gram
$10.771 gram
$18.851.75 gram
$33.13⅛ ounce
$62.12¼ ounce
$99.39½ ounce
$157.371 ounce
Slazerbeam Oz Special
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$99.391 ounce
$99.391 ounce
Lemon Sour Diesel
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.771 gram
$10.771 gram
$18.851.75 gram
$33.13⅛ ounce
$62.12¼ ounce
$99.39½ ounce
$157.371 ounce
Popcorn | Red Headed Stranger
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.281 gram
$8.281 gram
$14.491.75 gram
Jungle Cheese
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.081 gram
$14.081 gram
$24.641.75 gram
$41.41⅛ ounce
$74.54¼ ounce
$124.24½ ounce
$186.361 ounce
Chemodo Dragon OZ Special
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$99.391 ounce
$99.391 ounce
CS | Scooby Snax
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.561 gram
$16.561 gram
$28.991.75 gram
$49.69⅛ ounce
$82.82¼ ounce
$144.94½ ounce
$248.471 ounce
CS | Purple Papaya Punch
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.561 gram
$16.561 gram
$28.991.75 gram
$49.69⅛ ounce
$82.82¼ ounce
$144.94½ ounce
$248.471 ounce
12345 ... 13